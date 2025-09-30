Politics & Law
Society

Train services suspended on North-South Railway due to heavy flooding

September 30, 2025 - 14:18
The decision was made to ensure safety, as heavy rain continued across the northern and central regions due to the impact of Typhoon Bualoi.
Passengers move from a suspended train to alternative road transport. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Train services on the North-South Railway have been temporarily suspended due to heavy flooding brought by downpours in the aftermath of Typhoon Bualoi

The decision was made on Tuesday to ensure safety, as the rail section running through the central province of Thanh Hóa were under water, while heavy rain continued across the northern and central regions.

Specifically, trains NA1, NA2, SE9, SE10, SP8, SP3, SP4 and SP7 will stop running on Tuesday. Train SP8 will also halt services on Wednesday. 

Floods have affected the Thị Long–Văn Trai area in Thanh Hóa Province, making it unsafe for train operations. 

The railway operators have organised alternative road transportation for more than 1,113 passengers on all trains between Thanh Hóa Station and Trường Lâm Station.

On Tuesday morning, railway operators also served more than 2,000 free breakfasts and 850 meals for train passengers affected by the service disruption. 

Multiple trains including NA1, NA2, MR1, MR2, SE1, SP3, SP4 and SP7 have been suspended since Monday due to the ongoing impacts of Bualoi. — VNS

