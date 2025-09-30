Typhoon-induced disasters leave 29 dead and hundreds injured

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Bualoi and its subsequent downpours and flooding have left 29 people dead, 19 missing and more than 100 injured across the northern to central regions, as of 5pm on Tuesday.

This is the tenth storm to hit the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, resulting in severe human and property losses across northern and central provinces.

More than 158,000 houses were destroyed, damaged or inundated, while over 26,600 hectares of rice and crops were ruined.

Infrastructure damage was widespread, with thousands of power poles pulled down, roads blocked at over 1,100 locations, and tens of thousands of trees uprooted.

The ministry further reported that extensive flooding submerged nearly 14,000 homes, particularly in Lào Cai, Thanh Hóa, and Nghệ An provinces, while 9,500 ha of aquaculture farms were damaged. Fifteen dike incidents have been recorded in Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị provinces.

Weather forecasts indicate that heavy rains are likely to persist in the coming days. Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Lai Châu, Lào Cai, and Tuyên Quang provinces are expected to receive 50–100mm of rainfall, with some areas exceeding 170mm.

Floodwater in several rivers, including Thao, Mã, Hoàng Long and Cả rivers, are projected to remain at or above danger levels.

Authorities also warned of a continued high risk of flash floods and landslides in northern mountainous provinces and urged people to stay vigilant.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered urgent measures to overcome the consequences of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides triggered by Typhoon Bualoi.

On Tuesday, he signed official dispatch No 181/CD-TTg, directing authorities in the northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bằng, Tuyên Quang and Lào Cai, as well as Phú Thọ, Thái Nguyên, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An provinces, along with relevant ministries, to mobilise all available resources to ensure timely search, rescue, and relief operations.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), torrential rains brought by the typhoon’s circulation have triggered flash floods and landslides in the northern mountainous provinces. In Cao Bằng, a flash flood swept through a workers’ camp at the Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh Expressway construction site, leaving three workers missing, two injured, and two dead.

In Tuyên Quang, four people remain missing due to landslides, while in Lào Cai, four people have been reported dead or missing.

On behalf of the Party and State, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and PM Chính expressed their deepest condolences to families who lost loved relatives and conveyed solidarity with people suffering from the disaster.

The PM instructed the Chairpersons of the Cao Bằng, Tuyên Quang, and Lào Cai Provincial People's Committees to directly lead relief efforts, mobilise necessary forces and equipment, and quickly reach disaster-hit areas to conduct search and rescue while ensuring the safety of rescue teams.

The MAE was tasked with guiding the provinces to strengthen flood and landslide prevention, organise timely evacuation of residents from high-risk zones, and ensure the safety of dikes, dams, and reservoirs.

The Ministries of National Defence and Public Security were ordered to coordinate closely with local authorities to search for the missing and assist people in recovering from the disaster.

The Ministry of Construction was directed to tighten safety supervision at construction sites, particularly along expressways in mountainous and north-central regions, to minimise risks to workers and equipment during the rainy season.

The Office of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defence and the Government Office will monitor developments, coordinate with localities, and promptly report unexpected issues to the PM and the Deputy PM in charge of the work. — VNS