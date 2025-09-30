HCM City plans major tuition aid package for students in 2025–26

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has proposed allocating more than VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$114.2 million) from the city budget to support tuition fees for students during the 2025–26 academic year.

The proposal was presented at the fourth session of the 10th-tenure municipal People’s Council (2021–26 term) held on September 29.

It outlines tuition rates and support measures for both public and non-public education, aiming to ensure fairness and equal access to schooling.

Under the draft resolution, tuition fees at public preschools and general education institutions that are not yet financially self-sufficient will be set per student per month at VNĐ180,000 ($7.9) for preschool children, VNĐ80,000 ($3.5) for primary school pupils, VNĐ100,000 ($4.4) for secondary school students, and VNĐ120,000 ($5.3) for high school students.

For online learning, tuition will be calculated at 75 per cent of the official rates, rounded to the nearest thousand đồng.

Funding for this scheme – estimated at more than VNĐ2 trillion ($87.8 million) – will be sourced from the city’s budget.

The proposal also extends tuition support to learners enrolled in general education programmes at private and non-public schools, as well as institutions affiliated with universities, colleges, and research institutes located in the city.

The estimated budget for this support is about VNĐ624 billion ($27.4 million), covering fees for over 430,000 students at non-public schools and around 14,000 at affiliated institutions.

According to the draft, preschool children and general education students at non-public institutions will receive tuition support equivalent to 100 per cent of the fees charged by public schools that have not achieved financial autonomy.

In cases where tuition at public schools exceeds that of private and non-public schools at the same level, the support amount will match the fees charged by those private institutions.

City authorities said the policy is necessary to meet legal requirements and address realities following the administrative boundary adjustment that expanded HCM City to more than 6,770sq.km with a population of over 14 million.

It also reflects the city’s commitment to implementing National Assembly and Government policies on tuition exemptions and support for non-public institutions.

If approved, the new tuition framework and support policies will take effect from the 2025–26 school year, ensuring financial assistance for students across both public and private education systems. — VNS