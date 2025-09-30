Typhoon Bualoi's severity

Typhoon Bualoi has caused severe damages across the northern and central regions. Local authorities and residents in Ninh Bình and Hà Tĩnh provinces are doing their best to take care of those most affected.
Over 100 personnel – including militia, border guards, police, and local residents – have been mobilised to join search and rescue efforts at the site. Authorities have also evacuated households in areas deemed at high risk of further landslides to safe locations.
According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF), tornadoes typically measure only a few dozen to a few hundred metres in diameter, making them undetectable by radar or satellites.