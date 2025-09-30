Politics & Law
Typhoon Bualoi's severity

September 30, 2025 - 19:33
Typhoon Bualoi has caused severe damages across the northern and central regions. Local authorities and residents in Ninh Bình and Hà Tĩnh provinces are doing their best to take care of those most affected.

