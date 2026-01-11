Red Sunday blood donation campaign kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of people, mainly youngsters and students, donated blood at the 18th Chủ nhật đỏ (Red Sunday) blood donation campaign on Sunday at the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology.

The annual blood donation festival is organised by Tiền Phong Newspaper, in coordination with the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, the Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of provinces and cities nationwide.

Speaking at the event, jurnalist Phùng Công Sưởng, Editor-in-Chief of Tiền Phong Newspaper and Head of the Organising Committee for Red Sunday 2026, said that the mass media not only reflect life, but also have the responsibility to cultivate positive values ​​for society.

“For the past 17 years, Red Sunday has become a widespread movement, connecting millions of compassionate hearts across the country, contributing hundreds of thousands of precious blood units to the healthcare sector," Sưởng said.

"But more than the numbers, what is most valuable is the spirit of sharing that has deeply permeated the community, especially the younger generation – those who are willing to give without expecting anything in return.

“We have always cherished and been proud of the student force – young people who possess enthusiasm, ideals, and compassionate hearts. It is you who have been and continue to be the enduring energy and youthful heartbeat that has nourished the Red Sunday movement for nearly two decades.

I believe that, with this unity, the 18th Red Sunday in 2026 will continue to ignite hope, give life to thousands of patients, and sow the seeds of compassion in society.”

Associate Professor Huỳnh Đăng Chính, Vice Rector of the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, emphasised that voluntary blood donation is a noble act, demonstrating the sense of responsibility and compassion of the Vietnamese people towards their community.

"A drop of blood saves lives, a drop of blood brings happiness to the community, igniting faith and compassion in every person," Chính said.

According to Prof Chính, for many years, Hà Nội University of Science and Technology has regularly hosted the Red Sunday blood donation campaign and each time has received nearly 2,000 units of blood, the highest amount in the country.

Red Sunday was born in response to the severe blood shortage at many medical facilities in late 2008 and early 2009. Originating from an idea by Tiền Phong Newspaper, the first blood donation event was held in Hà Nội in 2009, with modest results, receiving only 96 units of blood.

The Red Sunday campaign has mobilised hundreds of thousands of blood units, making a significant contribution to reducing blood shortages during the Tết (Lunar New Year) season. In 2025 alone, the whole country mobilised and received nearly 1.75 million blood units, of which 98 per cent came from voluntary blood donors.

The 18th Red Sunday 2026 blood donation campaign is taking place from December 2025 to the end of March 2026 in many localities nationwide. Before that, on December 20, 2025, the programme was held at Celadon Tân Phú in HCM City, where more than 300 units of blood were received. — VNS