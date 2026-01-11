Keeping ancient script alive in a modern world

Every weekend morning, while much of An Giang is still easing into the day, a small classroom inside Mỹ Á Pagoda quietly comes to life. Nèang Tha Quanh leaves home early and heads to the Khmer pagoda in Chi Lăng Ward, where a free class quietly nurtures her connection to an ancient cultural tradition.

Like many students her age, the high school student spends her weekdays at regular school, but on Saturdays and Sundays, she sits quietly in a small corner of the pagoda, learning to write letters that are centuries old.

Inside the pagoda, Nèang joins other school pupils and novice monks, seated side by side with worn notebooks open. On the blackboard, a monk carefully writes unfamiliar characters – the ancient and sacred Pali script. For the Khmer community in An Giang, scenes like this reflect a quiet but determined journey to preserve a cultural legacy that was once at risk of fading away.

For centuries, Pali has held a central place in the spiritual and cultural life of the Khmer people. It is the classical language of Theravada Buddhism, used to record Buddhist scriptures, doctrinal teachings and ethical guidance.

Through Pali, generations of monks and lay followers have accessed the Buddha’s teachings in their original form, shaping not only religious practice but also moral values, social behaviour and community cohesion.

Many ethnic Khmer elders say that without Pali, the roots of their faith would be weakened, and cultural continuity would be difficult to sustain.

Traditionally, the teaching of Pali took place almost entirely within pagodas. Senior monks instructed young monks and novices, as well as lay learners, guiding them through reading, writing and recitation. These lessons were demanding, requiring patience, discipline and strong memory.

Over time, social and economic changes created new challenges. As daily life modernised, young people faced increasing pressure from formal schooling, work and entertainment. Urbanisation and migration reduced the time many families could devote to traditional learning.

In some areas, Pali classes relied solely on the personal dedication of individual monks, often with limited teaching materials, and almost no stable funding. Without more support, the script risked becoming a relic known only to a shrinking number of elders.

Recognising these concerns, An Giang Province has gradually strengthened its efforts to preserve the Khmer language and script, including Pali, as part of its wider cultural policy. Provincial departments and local authorities have issued plans and guidelines to support the teaching of Khmer and Pali scripts in community settings, particularly at Khmer Theravada Buddhist pagodas.

In practice, this support has helped revive and expand Pali classes across several localities.

At Mỹ Á Pagoda in Chi Lăng Ward, classes have been organised for the past seven years. In the first year, the classes were attended only by monks. Gradually, local families began enrolling their children as well, says Venerable Chau Sóc Quanh, deputy abbot of the pagoda and one of the teachers.

"Each course runs for about nine months. Students study not only Pali but also the Khmer language, Vietnamese, basic mathematics, literature, Buddhist teachings and moral education. The aim is to provide a balanced foundation that supports both intellectual development and ethical formation," he says.

In recent years, enrolment has steadily increased. Classes now attract children, teenagers and adult learners, including novice monks. This growing interest is particularly visible among young Khmer people, many of whom choose to attend classes at weekends or during school holidays.

“I find learning Pali very challenging, even more difficult than English. I want to study Pali to help preserve my cultural identity,” student Nèang says. “When I can read the script, I feel closer to my religion and to the teachings of my ancestors.”

Venerable Chau says that students must first build a strong foundation in the Khmer script before moving on to Pali.

“Pali is more complex and requires careful study,” he says. “But once students understand it, they gain access to a vast body of knowledge.” He adds that lessons also emphasise ethics, discipline and life skills. “We want students to apply what they learn to daily life, not just recite texts.”

From the perspective of monks, preserving Pali is inseparable from preserving the essence of Theravada Buddhism.

“The Pali script carries the original teachings of the Buddha,” Venerable Chau says. “Without the ability to read it, future generations may find it harder to fully grasp its meaning.”

Local authorities see the revival of Pali classes as part of a long-term commitment to protecting ethnic minority cultures.

Nguyễn Hoàng Vịnh, vice chairman of the Chi Lăng Ward People’s Committee, says language and script are fundamental elements of cultural identity.

“Each ethnic group has its own values expressed through language and writing,” he says. “They must be respected, protected and passed on to younger generations.”

According to him, supporting Pali classes also helps strengthen unity and mutual understanding within the community.

Government support has taken various forms, including modest funding, teaching materials and assistance with organising cultural and religious events. During major festivals, local authorities coordinate with pagodas to ensure favourable conditions for community activities. This cooperation has helped create an environment in which cultural education can thrive.

Beyond individual pagodas, An Giang is also working towards better coordination among Pali classes. Instead of isolated efforts, a network of pagodas now shares experience and teaching methods.

At the same time, new approaches are being explored. Some pagodas have begun digitising old manuscripts to preserve fragile texts, while bilingual Khmer-Vietnamese materials make learning more accessible to younger students who are educated primarily in Vietnamese.

The journey to preserve Pali is not without challenges. Training new teachers, updating curricula and ensuring stable resources remain ongoing concerns. Yet many observers believe the increasing participation of young people is the strongest sign of success. When students willingly devote their free time to learning an ancient script, it suggests that Pali is no longer seen as outdated, but as meaningful and relevant.

Walking through a pagoda classroom today, one can see young fingers carefully tracing letters that have existed for centuries, guided by the calm voices of monks. In these moments, the Pali script is not a distant memory of the past. It is alive, carried forward through patient teaching, community commitment and supportive policies. VNS