Home Society

Ensuring safety from within

January 11, 2026 - 09:46
Sharing the border with Cambodia, Hà Tiên Ward in the southern province of An Giang is vulnerable to smuggling and illegal crossings. A community-based border defence model is being implemented here, where a civil defence team has been formed from local residents to support the police with patrols and communication work.

