Ensuring safety from within

Sharing the border with Cambodia, Hà Tiên Ward in the southern province of An Giang is vulnerable to smuggling and illegal crossings. A community-based border defence model is being implemented here, where a civil defence team has been formed from local residents to support the police with patrols and communication work.
Trương Sỹ Toàn, General Director of Ha Long Canned Food Joint Stock Company was arrested on Saturday for allegedly having direct responsibility in the management and operation of activities linked to the collection, processing and storage of pork infected with African swine fever.
Under the proposed plan, the section from National Highway 31 in Bắc Ninh Province, to Phù Đổng Bridge in Hà Nội, with a total length of 45.22km, would be expanded to six motor vehicle lanes with a design speed of 100km per hour.
From 2014 to May 2022, either through intermediaries or directly, the former Eximbank deputy branch director defrauded approximately 100 victims of more than VNĐ2.705 trillion (US$103 million) in total.
More than 120 urologists from 35 hospitals and medical universities nationwide gathered in HCM City on January 8-9 for an international advanced training workshop on minimally invasive endourology (MIS 2026).