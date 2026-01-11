Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam exports over 8 million tonnes of rice, earning $4.1 billion in 2025

January 11, 2026 - 17:54
The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 10.8 per cent in volume and 27.6 per cent in value, clearly reflecting the impact of the global downturn in rice prices over the past year.
Loading rice for processing at Lộc Trời Group in the southern province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported more than 8.06 million tonnes of rice in 2025, earning over US$4.1 billion, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Customs.

The figures represented a year-on-year decline of 10.8 per cent in volume and 27.6 per cent in value, clearly reflecting the impact of the global downturn in rice prices over the past year.

The country’s 5 per cent broken rice was quoted in recent days at between $360 and $365 per tonne. A trader in HCM City said trading activity has slowed amid weak overseas demand, forecasting that demand is likely to remain subdued as the Philippines and Indonesia may curb purchases, while supplies from India are expected to rise sharply.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of December 31, 2025, the Mekong Delta, Việt Nam's largest granary, had planted 921,000 hectares of the 2025–2026 Winter–Spring rice crop, equivalent to 73.8 per cent of the total planned area of 1.266 million hectares. Some early-sown areas have already begun to be harvested. — VNA/VNS Photo

rice export

