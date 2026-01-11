Politics & Law
Home World

Thailand: Bombs detonated at 11 petrol stations, four injured

January 11, 2026 - 18:05
Thai Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said all the bombing scenes were quickly secured and an investigation was underway.
The scene of an explosion in Narathiwat, Thailand, on January 11. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

BANGKOK — The Thai military on Sunday announced that explosive devices have been detonated at 11 petrol stations in the country’s southern region, injuring four people.

As reported by the Bangkok Post, Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the bomb explosions at 11 petrol stations in Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces about 1:00 on January 11.

Thai Defence Minister Nattaphon Narkphanit said all the bombing scenes were quickly secured and an investigation was underway.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were no early reports of casualties in the bombings. He quoted security officials as saying the attacks were linked to local elections and had nothing to do with terrorism. It was later reported that four people had been injured.

Thais throughout the country were voting in tambon, or subdistrict, elections on January 11. — VNA/VNS

