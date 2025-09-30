Students in Hà Nội forced to stay overnight due to floods, schools off next day

HÀ NỘI — With heavy rains showing no sign of abating and widespread flooding paralysing traffic, several schools in Hà Nội have taken the unprecedented step of arranging meals and overnight stays for students unable to return home on Tuesday.

Parents reported that while schools had allowed pupils to leave early, many children remained stranded on campus as severe flooding left families stuck at workplaces or unable to navigate inundated streets.

At noon, Cổ Nhuế 2 Secondary School in Đông Ngạc Ward had to call on the military to use specialised vehicles to transport students to dry areas where their parents could pick them up.

A number of non-public schools – including Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Marie Curie, Đa Trí Tuệ, Lương Thế Vinh, Nguyễn Tất Thành, and Lê Quý Đôn – have organised supervision or provided free dinners, with plans ready for pupils to stay overnight on campus.

Ngôi Sao Hoàng Mai School told parents that stranded pupils would be provided with dinner and could stay overnight under teacher supervision if families could not collect them. The school reassured parents that food, shelter, and safety would be fully arranged.

Meanwhile, the NBK Schools system suspended bus services on Monday afternoon due to unsafe conditions. The school pledged to serve dinner and provide overnight accommodation for students registered to stay, along with breakfast on Wednesday morning. Parents unable to reach campuses were asked to notify homeroom teachers so that staff could ensure proper care.

In response to the heavy flooding, Hà Nội’s Director of Education and Training, Trần Thế Cương, announced on Tuesday evening that all schools across the city would close on Wednesday, October 1, to ensure safety for 2.3 million students across the capital city.

“As heavy rains continue to affect both learning and citywide transport, all educational institutions in Hà Nội will suspend in-person classes. Schools may flexibly conduct online teaching,” Cương said.

Earlier, the department had instructed schools affected by flooding to adapt teaching methods as necessary, suspend extracurricular activities in hazardous areas, and maintain close contact with parents to ensure student safety.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall triggered by the circulation of Typhoon Bualoi to continue until Wednesday. — VNS