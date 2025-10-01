Long Thành Airport to gradually take over international flights from Tân Sơn Nhất

HCM CITY — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has proposed a phased operation plan to divide the air traffic flow between HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and the newly built Long Thành International Airport in the neighbouring Đồng Nai Province.

Based on the feasibility study for the first phase of Long Thành International Airport, Tân Sơn Nhất Airport is designated as the primary hub for domestic flights. Long Thành will handle a portion of domestic routes based on demand.

According to the plan, no new international flight permits will be granted at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport. This means airlines will have to operate at Long Thành Airport if they want to launch new routes or increase flight frequencies to HCM City.

Authorities will also accommodate airlines that wish to shift their operations from Tân Sơn Nhất to Long Thành.

The plan also noted that this transition must align with Long Thành’s infrastructure progress, as well as the traffic routes that connect HCM City to Long Thành Airport.

When Long Thành Airport officially enters operation in June 2026, airlines are encouraged to transfer flight routes between Việt Nam and the Americas, Europe and Oceania, as well as charter flights and non-scheduled international flights, to this new air hub.

Starting from the next winter travel season from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027, Long Thành Airport is planned to handle more international flights, specifically those to Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia.

Southeast Asian flights are also expected to be moved to Long Thành Airport between March 28 and October 30, 2027.

Starting from October 31, 2027, Tân Sơn Nhất Airport will handle flights under 1,000km. The remaining international flights will operate from Long Thành Airport.

From March 25, 2028, until the end of 2030, Tân Sơn Nhất will only handle short-haul flights (under 1,000km) operated by Vietnamese airlines, in addition to charter and non-scheduled flights based on demand.

After 2030, Tân Sơn Nhất will focus exclusively on domestic flights. All scheduled international flights will operate from Long Thành.

It is expected that by this stage, transportation infrastructure connected to Long Thành Airport will have been fully developed, making it Việt Nam’s premier aviation hub following the airport city model.

The CAAV noted that it will continue to study and propose appropriate transition plans between Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất.

It suggested that the Ministry of Construction accelerate the construction of roads and railways connecting Long Thành to HCM City and other surrounding provinces. Fee and pricing policies to support airlines during this transition are also recommended. — VNS