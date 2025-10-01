Search continues as one body recovered after flash floods in northern province Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG — Cao Bằng provincial police on Wednesday morning reported that rescue teams had recovered the body of a man about 2km from the site of a flash flood near the management office of the Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh expressway project in Bản Néng Hamlet, Đức Long Commune.

The victim was identified as Lý Lê Anh Tú, born in 2002, from Na Rì Commune in the northern province of Thái Nguyên. Search operations for the remaining missing persons are still under way.

On Tuesday, the flood claimed two other lives. One was a newborn baby, just six days old, from the family of Lý Tạ Nần in Nà Nọi Hamlet, Minh Tâm Commune. A landslide destroyed their home; although the infant was rushed to the provincial general hospital, the injuries proved too severe. The second victim was Trương Văn Chàu, 55, from Cốc Cáng Hamlet, Trà Lĩnh Commune, who was swept away by floodwaters while travelling through Nhòm Nhèm–Lũng Đẩy Hamlet.

Between September 29 and October 1, as Typhoon Bualoi brought heavy rain and flooding, Cao Bằng police mobilised their Fire Prevention and Rescue Division, deploying all available officers to protect lives and property and deal with the aftermath. Two vehicles and 18 officers were assigned to support the search for three people swept away at the expressway project site.

As of now, two victims remain missing: Nguyễn Viết Trường, born in 2002, from Hà Nội; and Đinh Thị Hải, born in 1989, from Nam Định Province.