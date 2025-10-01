Red River water levels rise, affecting residents in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Floodwaters from upstream have caused the Red River in Hà Nội to swell, impacting households along its banks.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that from on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 1 and 2), flooding on several northern rivers will reach or exceed alarm level 3 (extremely dangerous), with inundation in low-lying areas and risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions. — VNS