Home Society

Red River water levels rise, affecting residents in Hà Nội

October 01, 2025 - 08:21
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that from on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 1 and 2), flooding on several northern rivers will reach or exceed alarm level 3.
Rising Red River waters inundate low-lying residential areas along its banks. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Floodwaters from upstream have caused the Red River in Hà Nội to swell, impacting households along its banks.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that from on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 1 and 2), flooding on several northern rivers will reach or exceed alarm level 3 (extremely dangerous), with inundation in low-lying areas and risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous regions. — VNS

Rising Red River waters inundate residential areas along its banks. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
Rising Red River waters inundate crop areas along its banks. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết
Rising Red River waters inundate crop areas along its banks. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
Red River rising waters viewed from Long Biên Bridge. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
Red River rising waters viewed from Long Biên Bridge. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
Rising Red River waters inundate residential areas along its banks. VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

