Home Society

Quảng Trị traffic police rescues man bitten by venomous snake at night

October 01, 2025 - 15:21
The traffic police of Quảng Trị Province has quickly rescued a man who was bitten by a snake at night.
A man in Quảng Trị Province receives first aid from local residents before being taken to a hospital by the police after being bitten by a venomous snake on September 30. — Photo from Quảng Trị Traffic Police

QUẢNG TRỊ — The traffic police of the central province Quảng Trị has quickly rescued a man who was bitten by a snake at night.

N.V.H., a resident of Cửa Tùng Commune was bitten by a venomous snake on the evening of September 30. The provincial traffic police promptly rushed him to Quảng Trị General Hospital for emergency care.

The hospital’s Department of Intensive Care and Anti-Poison confirmed that patient N.V.H. is receiving treatment and in a stable condition on the morning of October 1.

The patient was bitten by a venomous snake while walking through a garden near a forest at approximately 7:30pm on September 30.

Traffic Police Team No. 1 of Quảng Trị Province, who were on duty nearby, promptly arrived after being informed and rushed the victim to a hospital.

A specialised traffic police vehicle quickly transported the victim to the hospital, more than 30km away from where the snakebite occurred, where doctors promptly provided emergency treatment. — VNS

