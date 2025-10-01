Politics & Law
Home Society

Floods in the north

October 01, 2025 - 17:02
Three people in the Cao Bằng Province were killed, including a six-day-old baby, as floods and landslides struck in the north. Many residents in Lào Cai Province were also trapped and needed to be rescued after rivers burst their banks.

Society

World bank backs flood resilience project in Việt Nam

A recently approved World Bank aims to improve access to two of Việt Nam’s vulnerable yet economically important regions — a fast-growing coastal hub of Đà Nẵng, and a highlands corridor of Gia Lai linking farms and factories to the coast.
Society

Vietnam News Agency seeks stronger connection with St. Petersburg media offices

VNA resident correspondents in Russia have received effective support and assistance from the St. Petersburg administration in their work, from locating sites linked to President Hồ Chí Minh’s first visit to the Soviet Union to producing reports on St. Petersburg such as cancer treatment, Kronstadt Peninsula, and the Scarlet Sails Festival.

