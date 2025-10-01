HCM City hospital launches day-care service for elderly at $14 a day

HCM City — A leading rehabilitation hospital in HCM City has introduced a new daytime care model for older people, offering medical treatment, physical therapy, and social activities for about VNĐ350,000 đồng (US$14) per day, partly covered by health insurance.

The “day hospital” service, where patients arrive in the morning and return home in the afternoon, was launched on Wednesday by the HCM City Rehabilitation and Occupational Disease Hospital.

Phan Minh Hoàng, the hospital’s director, said: “This model helps the elderly receive both medical and mental care so they can live healthier and happier every day.”

The programme responds to Việt Nam’s rapidly aging population and the rising demand for affordable elderly healthcare, he added.

Daily programmes begin at 8am with health checks and light exercise, followed by physiotherapy, speech and cognitive therapy, group counseling, and activities such as music, games and art.

Patients leave around 4pm after a final medical review, with transportation provided by the hospital.

Costs range from VNĐ350,000–520,000 (US$13–20) per day without insurance, depending on whether robotic-assisted therapy is included.

For those covered by Việt Nam’s national health insurance, the fund pays under a daytime inpatient scheme, while patients cover the balance.

Doctors say the service aims to reduce dependence on medication, support patients with chronic illnesses or post-stroke conditions, and ease the burden on younger family members balancing work and caregiving.

The model also lowers infection risks and healthcare costs compared with full hospitalisation.

The hospital, a top-tier facility under the management of the HCM City's Department of Health, said each patient receives a personalised treatment plan designed by a multidisciplinary team, with meals tailored to underlying health conditions and digital tools to monitor progress at home.

The initiative brings Việt Nam closer to “day hospital” standards widely adopted in Japan, Germany and France, officials said.

Alongside the new programme, the hospital is expanding long-term care, short-stay options, home-based services and community health management, areas where private nursing homes still fall short. — VNS