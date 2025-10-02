Politics & Law
Home Society

Education sector drafts decree on foreign experts in education

October 02, 2025 - 07:00

 

An English class taught by a foreign teacher. Photo chinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training is drafting a decree to regulate foreigners working as managers, teachers, scientific researchers and academic exchange staff at educational institutions in Việt Nam.

According to the ministry, in recent years the number of foreign experts, lecturers and scientists working in Việt Nam has risen sharply, contributing to improved education quality and promoting scientific research, technology transfer and international exchange.

However, the current legal framework only provides general regulations on foreign workers and lacks unified provisions for education, scientific research and academic exchange. This has led to inconsistent application, creating difficulties for institutions and hindering efforts to attract and retain foreign expertise.

The ministry said the new decree is essential to realise the Party’s guidelines and State policies on developing high-quality human resources and accelerating international integration in education, training, science and technology.

The decree aims to create a transparent and consistent legal framework for employing foreign experts, lecturers and scientists, while preventing overlaps with other regulations.

The draft outlines specific requirements for foreigners taking managerial positions at educational institutions, including qualifications, professional experience and English proficiency. It also sets out standards for those engaged in teaching, research and academic exchange.

The Ministry of Education and Training is currently seeking public feedback on the draft through its online information portal. — VNS

Floods in the north

Three people in the Cao Bằng Province were killed, including a six-day-old baby, as floods and landslides struck in the north. Many residents in Lào Cai Province were also trapped and needed to be rescued after rivers burst their banks.
Society

World bank backs flood resilience project in Việt Nam

A recently approved World Bank aims to improve access to two of Việt Nam’s vulnerable yet economically important regions — a fast-growing coastal hub of Đà Nẵng, and a highlands corridor of Gia Lai linking farms and factories to the coast.

