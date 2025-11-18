Vietjet announces largest promotion week of the year

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched its biggest promotion of the year as the airline gears up for the year-end festive period and the upcoming Tết holiday, offering millions of discounted airfares and a range of incentives to attract holiday travellers.

From November 24-30, Vietjet will offer millions of Eco tickets discounted by up to 100 per cent, excluding taxes and fees, across its entire network. Travellers can access the promotion using the code THANKME when booking through the airline’s website.

The travel period runs from January 5, 2026, to May 27, 2026, and passengers can choose from Vietjet’s full range of domestic and international routes. International travellers booking Eco fares will also receive an extra 20kg of checked baggage, providing added convenience for holiday trips and shopping journeys.

At the same time, Vietjet has introduced a major promotion for its Business and SkyBoss fares on domestic routes, offering all-inclusive tickets starting from VNĐ1.8 million, including taxes and fees, for travel until January 31, 2026.

SkyBoss passengers will enjoy a comprehensive five-in-one premium service package covering the entire journey from ground to air. Benefits include access to luxury lounges, 10kg of carry-on baggage, 30kg of checked baggage and a selection of in-flight meals.

Meanwhile, Business-class travellers can take advantage of all-inclusive fares from only VNĐ2.5 million on routes nationwide. Business passengers receive priority services throughout their trip, along with 18kg of carry-on baggage and 40kg of checked baggage, enhancing comfort and convenience for both business and leisure travel.

Business-class passengers can also enjoy a rich culinary experience featuring iconic Vietnamese and international dishes such as Phở Thìn, Bún Bò Huế and Bánh Mì. — VNS