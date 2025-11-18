Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet announces largest promotion week of the year

November 18, 2025 - 15:13
Travelellrs access the promotion THANKME by booking through the airline’s website and applying the promo code THANKME at checkout.

 

Passengers rest comfortably during a Vietjet flight. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet has launched its biggest promotion of the year as the airline gears up for the year-end festive period and the upcoming Tết holiday, offering millions of discounted airfares and a range of incentives to attract holiday travellers.

From November 24-30, Vietjet will offer millions of Eco tickets discounted by up to 100 per cent, excluding taxes and fees, across its entire network. Travellers can access the promotion using the code THANKME when booking through the airline’s website.

The travel period runs from January 5, 2026, to May 27, 2026, and passengers can choose from Vietjet’s full range of domestic and international routes. International travellers booking Eco fares will also receive an extra 20kg of checked baggage, providing added convenience for holiday trips and shopping journeys.

At the same time, Vietjet has introduced a major promotion for its Business and SkyBoss fares on domestic routes, offering all-inclusive tickets starting from VNĐ1.8 million, including taxes and fees, for travel until January 31, 2026.

SkyBoss passengers will enjoy a comprehensive five-in-one premium service package covering the entire journey from ground to air. Benefits include access to luxury lounges, 10kg of carry-on baggage, 30kg of checked baggage and a selection of in-flight meals.

Meanwhile, Business-class travellers can take advantage of all-inclusive fares from only VNĐ2.5 million on routes nationwide. Business passengers receive priority services throughout their trip, along with 18kg of carry-on baggage and 40kg of checked baggage, enhancing comfort and convenience for both business and leisure travel.

Business-class passengers can also enjoy a rich culinary experience featuring iconic Vietnamese and international dishes such as Phở Thìn, Bún Bò Huế and Bánh Mì. — VNS

Economy

Digital and green transformation are key to long-term strategy

In the era of Industry 4.0 and deep global integration, digital and green transformation are not short-term trends but core strategies, enabling enterprises to improve competitiveness, expand markets and ensure long-term development, according to policymakers and industry experts.
Economy

HR management becomes strategic imperative

Human resource management has evolved beyond mere recruitment to become a strategic imperative for Vietnamese enterprises in the digital era as the regional economy is experiencing a period of breakthrough growth with advanced technology, experts said.
Economy

Deposit interest rate raising race amongst banks heats up

The capital raising race has become more active again in the fourth quarter of 2025, particularly among joint stock commercial banks, as they look to capture high capital demand at the end of the year and narrow the gap between mobilisation and lending growth.

