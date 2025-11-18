Việt Nam approves plan to implement amended WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has signed a decision approving a plan for implementing the Protocol Amending the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The plan forms an important basis for Việt Nam to fully meet its obligations under the agreement and to promote a more sustainable approach to fisheries management.

According to Decision No. 2496/QD-TTg, dated November 16, 2025, the plan is designed to ensure Việt Nam’s full compliance with commitments under the agreement, which was adopted at the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference in 2022 and prohibits subsidies that contribute to overfishing or illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The plan underscores the Government’s stance of strictly and fully fulfilling the WTO membership obligations, while viewing the implementation of this agreement as a crucial driver for transforming the fisheries sector towards modernity, transparency and sustainability, balancing marine resource protection with the livelihoods of fishing communities.

Under the plan, Việt Nam will prepare its initial and annual notifications on fisheries management mechanisms, stock assessments, IUU lists, conservation measures, and support programmes for the capture fisheries sector. Relevant authorities will compile reports, documents, and responses to assessments conducted by the WTO committee on fisheries.

The Government has tasked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment with leading the review and completion of a decree replacing Decree 67 on some policies supporting fisheries development, as well as drafting a circular guiding procedures for implementing the agreement, particularly those relating to subsidies for vessels or entities involved in IUU violations.

In parallel, a task force on agreement implementation will be established, a digital platform for transparent monitoring and reporting of fisheries subsidies developed, international cooperation strengthened, and technical assistance sought from the WTO and partners. Workshops will be held to disseminate the agreement and implementation plan, alongside communications campaigns targeting local authorities, fishermen, and businesses.

Regarding the implementation timeline, from the third quarter of 2025 to 2026, the focus will be on policy review, detailed planning, proposals for technical support projects, awareness-raising, and the design of an information-monitoring system for fisheries subsidies. During 2026–27, legal documents will be issued and technical support projects implemented if getting WTO approval, with initial operation of the monitoring system. From 2027 onwards, Vietnam will maintain periodic reporting, continue improving the management system, and enhance international cooperation in fisheries subsidies.

Funding for the plan will come from the state budget as allocated annually to ministries, sectors and localities, supplemented by lawful external assistance and private resources. — VNS