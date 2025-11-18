Hà Nội recognises 35 main industrial products for 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People’s Committee is urging its industrial backbone to shift up a gear, recognising 35 main industrial products for 2025 as part of a fresh push to boost innovation, competitiveness and quality across the capital’s manufacturing sector.

The certifications, granted to 28 enterprises, will remain valid for 36 months under Decision No 5597/QĐ-UBND issued on November 13.

The city also recognised the top 10 outstanding industrial products of 2025, underscoring efforts to promote higher standards and stronger value creation.

Those include medium-voltage cables produced by Thượng Đình Electric Wires and Cables JSC., a new-generation septic tank by Tân Á Đại Thành Group, business management platform MISA AMIS by MISA JSC, decorative stainless steel tubes by Hoàng Vũ Co. Ltd., premium ceramics by Quang Vinh Ceramics Co. Ltd., HD Plus dialysis solution by B. Braun Vietnam Co. Ltd., the Akabot AI platform and FPT.EagleEye security solution by FPT IS, precision mechanical components by JK Vietnam Industrial JSC., and smart home devices by Lumi Vietnam JSC.

Enterprises and products granted certification will be promoted on the city’s communication channels and given priority access to trade promotion programmes, energy efficiency initiatives, technology support and training.

They will also be allowed to use Hà Nội’s Main Industrial Products logo in their branding and packaging.

To maintain recognition, companies must develop clear business strategies, upgrade production models, optimise resources and improve productivity and efficiency to expand market reach and exports.

Largely untapped potential

As main industries play critical roles in driving Hà Nội’s economic growth, the capital has rolled out a series of measures to support their development, including the recognition of main industrial products.

According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, 107 enterprises have so far had a total of 199 products recognised as main industrial products in the capital.

These companies together account for nearly 35 per cent of the city’s industrial output, generate total revenue of nearly VNĐ200 trillion (US$7.9 billion) and create around 80,000 jobs.

However, development remains below the capital’s potential, as Hà Nội has yet to attract major investments capable of leading supporting industries.

Support policies for recognised enterprises remain vague, while most programmes are integrated within broader schemes rather than designed specifically for main industrial product producers, making them insufficiently attractive to businesses.

Deputy President of the Hà Nội Association of Main Industries (HAMI) Nguyễn Công Cường said global economic uncertainties and regulatory shifts with stricter environmental and origin standards posed significant challenges to manufacturers, especially private companies which play an important role in exports and industrialisation.

Domestically, the economy was undergoing broad restructuring. The Politburo’s Resolution No 68 on developing the private sector together with the national digital transformation programme, requirements for green growth and integration into global supply chains were pushing enterprises to innovate and increase adaptability and innovation.

“Transformation is no longer optional but essential for enterprises to survive and develop sustainably,” he said.

Many main industrial enterprises have promoted technology upgrades, but capital shortage remains a major challenge, according to Cường. Businesses want to move toward green and clean production, but they face difficulties related to capital constraints and pressure to remain price competitive.

Despite recognising the need for digital transformation, many firms continue to delay adoption as they remain focused on production.

However, the difficult time provides an opportunity for enterprises to evaluate their internal strengths, streamline operations, optimise resources and apply digital technologies to increase competitiveness.

Cường said it was necessary to develop preferential credit packages for firms moving toward green production and net-zero models, stressing that only then could Vietnamese products be competitive globally and enterprises encouraged to pursue sustainable growth.

Support

Hà Nội has set the target of becoming a modern industrial city by 2030 with a focus on developing selective industrial sectors and products using advanced technologies, high technical sophistication and strong knowledge content to promote a knowledge-based economy and socio-economic development.

To promote the development of main industries, Deputy Director of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Kiều Oanh said the municipal department would continue helping main industrial enterprises advance science and technology, develop high-quality human resources and encourage large companies to participate in the programme.

Trade promotions would also be increased to expand markets for main industrial products.

She also emphasised the important role of HAMI and related agencies in connecting, supporting and motivating industrial production.

Hà Nội prioritises main industrial sectors including information technology, precision mechanics, electrical and electronic equipment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, agricultural processing and new materials.

Hà Nội Department of Finance will continue to develop measures to support businesses and remove bottlenecks in administrative procedures and the investment environment, increase digital transformation and strengthen promotion efforts to attract investments to boost the city’s industrial production.

The city in June approved the outline for a development plan for Hà Nội’s main industrial products for the 2026-30 period with orientation to 2045.

The plan, which is to be completed by the end of this year, will raise specific measures in mechanism, investment and trade promotion, business environment, science, technology and innovation, human resource development, branding and linkage to make main industrial products truly lead the capital’s industrial development. — VNS