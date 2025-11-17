Vietnamese companies join Interfood & Drink 2025 in Bulgaria

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese businesses are strengthening their presence in Southeast Europe through active participation at Interfood & Drink 2025, the region’s largest international food and beverage fair, held from November 12–15 at the Inter Expo Centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The event gathered more than 400 exhibitors from Europe, Asia and Africa, and with the opening ceremony attended by Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Tahov, together with representatives of industry associations and diplomatic missions.

This year, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria partnered with Era Group Vietnam Co Ltd to organise Việt Nam’s booth. Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt cut the ribbon alongside other ASEAN ambassadors and the Ambassador of Morocco, demonstrating strong support from the diplomatic community for Việt Nam’s trade promotion activities.

The Vietnamese booth features a range of signature products including coffee, tea, fruit juices, traditional confectionery and natural functional foods that match the growing demand in Southeast Europe for healthy, natural and traceable products.

Speaking at the event, Nguyệt highlighted Việt Nam’s agricultural strengths and affirmed that participating Interfood & Drink 2025 helps Vietnamese companies expand partnerships and access the Bulgarian and Southeast European markets more deeply.

Following the opening ceremony, Minister Tahov visited the Vietnamese booth. He welcomed the positive outcomes of a recent agricultural meeting held during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Bulgaria in October. The minister stressed Bulgaria’s willingness to support agricultural and food cooperation, and to facilitate Vietnamese businesses seeking to invest and join value chains in the country.

Interfood & Drink 2025 covers 14,000 sq.m with more than 500 booths in five specialised zones: MeatMania, Dairy Expo Sofia, Bulpek (bakery and confectionery), Interfood & Drink (processed foods and beverages) and the Wine & Spirits Show. Over 30 side events are also taking place, including seminars, technology showcases and business-matching sessions. — VNS