Việt Nam calls on US to lift restrictions on high-tech exports, recognise market economy status

WASHINGTON DC — Minister of Trade and Industry Nguyễn Hồng Diên has recently had a working session with Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, in Washington DC, as part of his US visit to facilitate the 5th round of talks on a bilateral trade agreement.

In the meeting, the Vietnamese official reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently views expanding cooperation with the US in high technology as a strategic step aligned with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Việt Nam aims for growth driven by science, technology and innovation, striving for an average growth rate of more than 10 per cent over the next decade. Cooperation with the United States in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies and the development of a technology ecosystem is therefore considered appropriate and essential.

The trade minister stressed that Việt Nam has shown goodwill in trade negotiations, helping the US secure favourable outcomes with various partners.

For that reason, Việt Nam hopes for reasonable and flexible solutions consistent with the comprehensive strategic partnership and requested that the US s consider removing Việt Nam from the D1 and D3 lists restricting exports of high-tech products, as well as recognising Việt Nam’s market economy status. These steps would help lay the groundwork for stronger cooperation in the future.

Under Secretary Jacob Helberg expressed his pleasure at meeting the Minister again and highly valued Việt Nam’s proactive approach, especially its AI cooperation initiatives. The US side reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam in security, energy, logistics, supply chains and manufacturing.

Helberg recalled discussions with Minister Diên held earlier in Malaysia, highlighting shared priorities such as advancing cooperation in leading technologies, building a high-tech ecosystem and promoting mechanisms to protect foundational industries, particularly semiconductors and AI.

He noted that Việt Nam possesses significant manufacturing strengths and holds strategic importance for the US in developing high-tech sectors.

He welcomed Việt Nam’s proposals and said he would report them fully to senior US leaders, including President Donald Trump. The UnderSecretary emphasised two parallel approaches: advancing the reciprocal trade agreement and expanding strategic cooperation in economic security, supply chains and technology. He proposed establishing shared principles to serve as the basis for developing sector-specific MOUs and launching pilot projects.

Minister Diên expressed confidence in the Under Secretary’s role in promoting bilateral relations and hoped the two sides would soon achieve concrete and substantive results that would help advance the Việt Nam–US partnership in the years ahead. — VNS