Party chief receives Vice Chairman of China’s Luxshare-ICT Group

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomed the long-term commitments and expanding investment presence of China’s Luxshare-ICT Group in Việt Nam when he received the group’s Vice Chairman Wang Laisheng in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Party chief highly valued Luxshare-ICT’s efforts to promote business and investment cooperation in Việt Nam over the past decade. With total registered capital exceeding US$1.8 billion, the group has created tens of thousands of jobs in the country.

General Secretary Lâm thanked Wang for his positive assessment of Việt Nam’s development outlook, affirming that the country has recorded encouraging results and will continue striving to maintain political and social stability, economic growth and sustainable development.

He highlighted the recent positive progress in the Việt Nam–China relationship, especially in political ties and practical cooperation across multiple fields, which has laid a solid foundation for enterprises of both sides to strengthen exchanges, expand partnerships and achieve shared success.

The Party leader stressed Việt Nam’s development vision and the important role of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as new drivers of fast and sustainable growth in the new era.

He affirmed that the Party and State consistently welcome foreign enterprises to invest and succeed in Việt Nam, pledging equal treatment for all investors and continued efforts to improve the business environment towards greater fairness, transparency and convenience.

General Secretary Lâm outlined priority areas where Luxshare-ICT is encouraged to expand investment, including the digital economy, green economy, science and technology, innovation, electronic components manufacturing and semiconductor development. He also called on the group to promote technology transfer and support Việt Nam in training high-quality human resources.

For his part, Wang briefed his host on the group’s global operations and affirmed that Việt Nam remains Luxshare-ICT’s most important overseas manufacturing hub among the 29 countries and territories where it operates.

The group places strong emphasis on training and upskilling Vietnamese engineers and workers, with its rate of workforce localisation consistently among the highest compared to other foreign enterprises.

Agreeing with the important directions set out by the Vietnamese Party leader and expressing strong confidence in Việt Nam’s future development, Wang said his group will continue expanding its presence in the country.

It plans to implement several major science and technology and innovation projects in Bắc Ninh Province and other localities, with projected revenue from new investments expected to exceed $10 billion. These efforts will help elevate Việt Nam’s position in the regional and global high-tech supply chains. — VNA/VNS