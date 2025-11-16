Vietnam Online Shopping Day aims to rebuild trust in e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — The E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Friday held the opening ceremony of Việt Nam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025, an event promoted as the biggest online shopping occasion of the year that also carries a message of smart, responsible and sustainable consumption to help accelerate the growth of Việt Nam's digital economy.

Delivering her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said concerns about product quality remain one of the biggest obstacles for online shoppers. She noted that substandard, counterfeit and intellectual property–violating goods continue to pose a persistent challenge across both e-commerce and traditional retail.

The organisation of the E-commerce Week and Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2025 demonstrates the MoIT’s determination to work with digital platforms, sellers and consumers to build a transparent e-commerce environment that offers positive user experiences.

It highlights not only the role of regulators but also the increased responsibility placed on digital platforms, e-commerce marketplaces and sellers to build public trust and protect consumer rights.

A highlight of Online Friday 2025 is a Mega Livestream designed to guide consumers on distinguishing genuine from counterfeit goods and shopping safely online.

The five-day event also offers incentives and promotions from e-commerce platforms, creating opportunities for consumers to discover reputable Vietnamese products.

TikTok Shop and Deli – strategic partners of the programme for three consecutive years – continue to accompany the MoIT in promoting e-commerce development and spreading the movement of safe, reliable and fun online shopping to consumers nationwide.

In addition, this year's programme receives strong support from e-commerce platforms and the wider digital ecosystem, with the participation of Shopee, Lazada, Sendo and infrastructure and technology support units such as AccessTrade, Grab and Viettel Post.

Many prestigious manufacturing and consumer brands also join the programme. — VNS