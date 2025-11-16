800 enterprises to join VINAMAC Expo 2025

HCM CITY — The ‘International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products in HCM City’ – VINAMAC Expo 2025 – will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from November 27 to 29, attracting 800 enterprises from more than 15 countries and territories, the organisers has announced.

Jointly organised by the HCM City Centre for Supporting Enterprise Development, the Vietnam Advertising and Fair Joint Stock Company (VIETFAIR), the Vietnam Medical Import-Export Joint Stock Company, and the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, VINAMAC Expo 2025 will feature over 1,050 booths showcasing technological products under three main themes, divided into specialised exhibition zones.

The industrial machinery and technology section will cover automation and industrial equipment, metalworking and welding technology, hardware and hand tools, and electrical machinery, bearings, and surface treatment.

The chemicals, agrochemicals, rubber, adhesives, paints and coatings section will include agricultural chemicals and crop protection products; chemical industry and technology (CHINACHEM – VINACHEM – CHEM TECH); paints and coatings (VINA COATINGS); rubber and tyres (RUBBER TECH); and adhesives and tapes (ADHESIVES & TAPE).

The medical equipment and healthcare technology section will showcase pharmaceutical and medical devices (VIETNAM MEDI-PHARM – VIETMEDCARE), laboratory and analysis equipment, and pharmaceutical manufacturing technology (VIETLAB – VIETPHARMA TECH).

A highlight of the event is the “Common House” exhibition area designed by the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, which will display the city’s key industrial products and brands. Visitors will also learn about business development policies and support programmes aimed at fostering cooperation and investment.

More than 20 specialised activities and business networking programmes will be held throughout the three-day event.

They include the Automation Business Forum themed “Smart Factory – Towards Green Production and Sustainable Development”; seminars on “The Welding Industry in the 4.0 & 5.0 Industrial Revolutions” and on chemicals, fertilisers and plant protection industries; the International Welding Skills Competition; demonstrations of advanced welding equipment and materials; and business matching sessions between Vietnamese and international enterprises.

International delegations will have the chance to visit hospitals and factories in HCM City and neighbouring provinces to explore the investment environment, regulations and opportunities for establishing representative offices or manufacturing facilities in Việt Nam.

A representative of the HCM City Centre for Supporting Enterprise Development said VINAMAC Expo 2025 is part of the city’s “Enterprise and Product Development Programme,” serving as a major multi-industry trade promotion platform.

The exhibition series is expected to attract around 20,000 professional visitors from over 10 countries and territories. It aims not only to showcase advanced technologies and foster trade and investment cooperation but also to promote sustainable industrial development, enhance added value, and strengthen the global competitiveness of HCM City’s enterprises, he said. —VNS