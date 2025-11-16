Politics & Law
Vingroup applies for international bond sale

November 16, 2025 - 14:17
Vingroup plans to issue a maximum of 1,625 bonds with a face value of US$200,000 per bond. The total expected issuance value is $325 million.

 

Landmark 81 building, a project of Vingroup, in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Vingroup (HOSE: VIC) is preparing to hit the international markets with a US dollar-denominated bond offering, the State Securities Commission has recently announced, signalling a move to strengthen its financial position and broaden access to global investors.

According to the Vietnamese conglomerate’s application, it plans to issue a maximum of 1,625 bonds with a face value of US$200,000 per bond. The total expected issuance value is $325 million.

The bonds have a term of five years from the date of issuance, with an expected interest rate of 5.5 per cent per year. The bonds are non-convertible, do not carry warrants and are unsecured, with repayment obligations resting solely on the issuer. Investors will have the option to receive shares of Vinpearl Joint Stock Company (VPL) owned by Vingroup.

The issuance is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval from relevant State agencies. The bonds will be issued and listed on Austria’s Vienna MTF and will not be offered or listed in Việt Nam.

Vingroup’s semi-annual financial report for 2025 shows total financial debts of VNĐ279 trillion, 1.7 times higher than its equity. Outstanding bond debts account for nearly VNĐ94.24 trillion, while $150 million in convertible bonds were issued in August 2024 with a five-year term.

The group, led by billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, is also seeking domestic capital. The Board of Directors approved the issuance of domestic private bonds valued at VNĐ3.5 trillion and VNĐ2.5 trillion on September 30 and September 26, respectively. — BIZHUB/VNS

