Legacy on the Move ends in Hà Nội, marking SABECO’s 150-year journey

HÀ NỘI — After more than two months of activities, the Legacy on the Move series, organised by Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO), officially concluded on Sunday in Hà Nội, marking the final stop in a meaningful journey connecting communities from south to north.

During the two-day event, residents enjoyed unique city tour experiences while participating in community initiatives that spread the spirit of compassion and solidarity, particularly in support of areas recently affected by storms and flooding.

Legacy On The Move is organised by SABECO as a nationwide community-connecting journey to celebrate 150 years of growth alongside Việt Nam’s brewery industry and reaffirm its commitment to accompanying national progress. After nearly two months of implementation, the journey has not only celebrated the proud legacy and strengthened community connections, but also extended to a deeper purpose of inspiring unity and compassion as the nation comes together to support regions affected by natural disasters. Each stop of the journey offered heritage experiences while conveying the spirit of care, empathy and solidarity, the core values that SABECO has consistently pursued.

After travelling through eight locations, including HCM City, Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Vũng Tàu (currently part of HCM City), Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Bình Định (currently part of Gia Lai), and Nghệ An, the journey has left a deep impression on thousands of local people across the nation.

On the morning of November 15, the legacy bus arrived at the Hanoi Opera House, marking the final chapter of the journey. The signature red double-decker bus became a centrepiece that drew the attention of thousands of local residents. Inside the bus, everyone had the opportunity to explore and interact with the dedicated zones, learning about SABECO’s 150-year journey with the Vietnamese brewery industry, from its pioneering history and excellent brewmasters to its sustainability initiatives for the environment and community.

The Wall of Unity activity, a meaningful add-on initiative under the Legacy on the Move series, also attracted strong public attention. This activity from SABECO allows participants to send words of care and encouragement to authorities, frontline workers, volunteers and communities, helping them rebuild their lives after being affected by the floods. At this area, participants were also encouraged to take part by sharing photos and messages on social media with the hashtag #TogetherwithVietnam, spreading empathy and solidarity across the country.

As it concluded in Hà Nội, the Wall of Unity carried thousands of touching messages collected from local communities across the country from south to north, standing as a vivid testament to the Vietnamese spirit of unity. Each note and post represents not only encouragement but also a piece of the resilient Vietnamese spirit, reflecting the belief that unity helps overcome all challenges.

In addition to the on-ground experience, participants also joined a city tour, passing through major landmarks such as the Hanoi Opera House, Temple of Literature and Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, creating a unified and emotional journey.

With its final stop in Hà Nội, the Legacy on the Move concluded with a sense of pride and meaning, not only honouring SABECO’s 150 years of heritage but also celebrating the spirit of togetherness, compassion and resilience. Through this journey, SABECO continues to reaffirm its commitment to accompanying the Vietnamese people in writing the next chapter of the Living Legacy journey. — VNS