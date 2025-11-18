Hà Nội's craft villages statistics overview

These statistics reveal the scale, diversity and economic impact of Hanoi’s craft villages, showcasing how centuries-old communities continue to shape the capital’s cultural identity and rural economy.
The transfer of the right to represent the ownership of State capital at FOX from SCIC to the Ministry of Public Security is a strategic policy to ensure data security and national digital sovereignty security in the new era.
The State Bank of Vietnam is holding a two-day conference in Hà Nội to boost adoption of ISO 20022 standards in the interbank electronic payment system under an ADB-funded project supporting inclusive finance and climate initiatives.
After more than two months of activities, the Legacy on the Move series, organised by Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO), on Sunday officially concluded its journey in the capital city of Hà Nội – the final stop in a meaningful journey connecting communities from south to north.
As many as 91 international delegations will attend the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 in HCM City, Director of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCM City Lê Trường Duy announced at a recent press conference.
Vietnamese businesses are strengthening their presence in Southeast Europe through active participation at Interfood & Drink 2025, the region’s largest international food and beverage fair, held from November 12–15 at the Inter Expo Centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.