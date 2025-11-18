Politics & Law
Coffee exports likely to exceed US$8 billion this year

November 18, 2025 - 14:07
The Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association (Vicofa) has expressed confidence that coffee export revenue could surpass US$8 billion in 2025, far earlier than the original target of 2030.

 

Coffee export is expected to surpass US$8 billion this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association (Vicofa) has expressed confidence that coffee export revenue could surpass US$8 billion in 2025, far earlier than the original target of 2030.

According to the association, the projection is grounded in three key factors: improved product quality, a rising proportion of deeply processed products, and market expansion based on long-term strategic planning.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that Vietnam sold 1.3 million tonnes of coffee overseas for $7.41 billion between January and October, up 61.8 per cent year-on-year and marking the highest annual value increase to date. The average export price reached $5,653 per tonne, a surge of 42.5 per cent from the same period last year. Several markets posted outstanding growth, particularly Mexico, where export value jumped by 34.7 times.

Vicofa noted that low prices prior to 2020 had prompted farmers to scale down their plantations, resulting in reduced supply. At the same time, enterprises increased investment in sustainable production chains to improve quality in line with international standards. As global supply tightened while demand continued to rise, coffee prices rebounded sharply, pushing export revenue to record levels.

The association also assessed that free trade agreements, especially the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), have pressured both businesses and farmers to shift their practices to meet stricter emission and quality standards.

The year 2025 has seen the coffee industry form an ecosystem of responsible production, stretching from raw-material regions to processing stages, helping lay the foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead. — VNS

 

