E10 biofuel to be rolled out nationwide from June next year

November 18, 2025 - 14:30
E10 biofuel will be rolled out nationwide from June 2026, six months later than previous scheduled, according to a newly issued circular by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

 

A petrol station in Hà Nội. E10 biofuel will be rolled out nationwide from June 2026, six months later than previous scheduled. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Đông

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam will roll out E10 biofuel nationwide from June 2026, six months later than previously scheduled, according to a newly issued circular by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, giving suppliers and consumers more time to adjust as the country accelerates its transition to cleaner fuels.

Under the circular, all unleaded gasoline must be processed into E10, a blend of gasoline with 10 per cent ethanol, from June 2026. E5 RON92, containing 5 per cent ethanol, will remain available until the end of 2030.

The Minister of Industry and Trade may adjust blending ratios and introduce new mineral gasoline products when necessary to ensure energy security, meet environmental goals and protect consumer rights.

Biodiesel B5 and B10 have not been made mandatory for diesel-powered engines.

E10 biofuel has already been piloted by the two largest fuel distributors, Petrolimex and PV Oil, since August 1 in Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội and Hải Phòng.

Addressing buyers’ hesitation over E10 biofuel, Đào Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion, noted that E10 has been in use in the United States since 1980.

Phạm Hữu Tuyên from Hà Nội University of Science and Technology said studies show E10 is suitable for most vehicles currently in circulation, though it may have some impact on older carburettor-based models. — VNS

biofuel mobility sustainability E10 fuel ethanol green energy Vietnam

Economy

Digital and green transformation are key to long-term strategy

In the era of Industry 4.0 and deep global integration, digital and green transformation are not short-term trends but core strategies, enabling enterprises to improve competitiveness, expand markets and ensure long-term development, according to policymakers and industry experts.
Economy

HR management becomes strategic imperative

Human resource management has evolved beyond mere recruitment to become a strategic imperative for Vietnamese enterprises in the digital era as the regional economy is experiencing a period of breakthrough growth with advanced technology, experts said.
Economy

Deposit interest rate raising race amongst banks heats up

The capital raising race has become more active again in the fourth quarter of 2025, particularly among joint stock commercial banks, as they look to capture high capital demand at the end of the year and narrow the gap between mobilisation and lending growth.

