E10 biofuel to be rolled out nationwide from June next year

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam will roll out E10 biofuel nationwide from June 2026, six months later than previously scheduled, according to a newly issued circular by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, giving suppliers and consumers more time to adjust as the country accelerates its transition to cleaner fuels.

Under the circular, all unleaded gasoline must be processed into E10, a blend of gasoline with 10 per cent ethanol, from June 2026. E5 RON92, containing 5 per cent ethanol, will remain available until the end of 2030.

The Minister of Industry and Trade may adjust blending ratios and introduce new mineral gasoline products when necessary to ensure energy security, meet environmental goals and protect consumer rights.

Biodiesel B5 and B10 have not been made mandatory for diesel-powered engines.

E10 biofuel has already been piloted by the two largest fuel distributors, Petrolimex and PV Oil, since August 1 in Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội and Hải Phòng.

Addressing buyers’ hesitation over E10 biofuel, Đào Duy Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion, noted that E10 has been in use in the United States since 1980.

Phạm Hữu Tuyên from Hà Nội University of Science and Technology said studies show E10 is suitable for most vehicles currently in circulation, though it may have some impact on older carburettor-based models. — VNS