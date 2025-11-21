PV DRILLING I to drill Sư Tử field cluster from March 2026

HÀ NỘI — The PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has announced that its jack-up rig PV DRILLING I will return home from Malaysia after wrapping up its current campaign to provide services for Cửu Long Petroleum Operating Branch-PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP Cuu Long) in March 2026.

Under the signed contract, PV Drilling will supply the PV DRILLING I jack-up rig to PVEP Cửu Long, with three wells in the Sư Tử (Lion) field cluster, Block 15-1, with an expected duration of 249 days.

Operational in 2007 as PV Drilling’s first offshore jack-up rig, PV DRILLING I has consistently delivered wells ahead of schedule across 18 years, slashing costs for domestic and foreign oil and earning repeated client praise. PV DRILLING I also serves as a proud training ground for PV Drilling’s onshore and offshore management teams.

PVEP Cửu Long, a long-time partner, previously worked with the same rig when it drilled Việt Nam’s deepest well to date, the 7,300m SNN3P in 2014, penetrating the granite basement of the Cửu Long Basin. PVEP Cửu Long said it anticipates the rig will replicate its track record of safe, efficient and successful operations in the forthcoming campaign. — VNS