Việt Nam Fatherland Front appeals for public support after Bualoi’s rampage

HÀ NỘI — The Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has raised more than VNĐ673 billion (US$25.88 million) in donations and pledges from agencies, units, organisations, businesses, and individuals to aid communities devastated by Typhoon Bualoi.

During a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến delivered an urgent appeal for public support to rebuild areas battered by the disaster.

Việt Nam was struck by four typhoons in September, with Typhoon Ragasa (No. 9) and Typhoon Bualoi (No. 10) hitting hardest. Typhoon Bualoi caused severe losses across northern and north central provinces.

As of 8am on October 2, authorities reported a grim toll: 36 deaths, 21 missing, and 147 injured. Typhoon Bualoi destroyed 160 homes and damaged over 154,800 others, while ravaging 51,269 ha of rice and crops and 13,478 ha of aquaculture. The storm claimed 1,638 livestock and over 405,000 poultry heads, and crippled education infrastructure with 1,429 facilities damaged. Landslides eroded more than 20km of river and sea embankments, and 8,264 power poles collapsed. Preliminary estimates peg economic losses at VNĐ11 trillion ($423 million).

All-level Party committees, authorities, and VFF committees mobilised thousands of soldiers, youth union members, militia, and residents for evacuation, rescue, and recovery operations to protect lives and minimise property losses.

The Presidium of VFF Central Committee extends the most profound condolences to families of the deceased and injured, as well as gratitude to the armed forces and rescue workers, Chiến said, calling on citizens, overseas Vietnamese, agencies, organisations, businesses, philanthropists, and foreigners living in Việt Nam to offer financial and spiritual support.

Donations are being collected through the VFF’s Central Relief Committee, he said, pledging that all funds will be used effectively, transparently, and for their intended purpose.

The Central Relief Committee announced that an initial VNĐ260 billion will be sent to 17 cities and provinces, with hardest-hit Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh, and Quảng Trị provinces each receiving VNĐ30 billion.

Following the launch ceremony, the VFF Central Committee will continue receiving donations at its headquarters at No.46 Tràng Thi street, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS