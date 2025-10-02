Tech, knowledge at heart of lifelong learning week in HCM City

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee on Wednesday officially launched the 2025 Lifelong Learning Week on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street, calling on citizens to embrace continuous education, technology and self-improvement.

The 2025 Lifelong Learning Week, themed “Learning to develop yourself, master knowledge and technology, contributing to building a strong and prosperous country,” runs from October 1 to 7 with a wide range of activities to foster a learning society.

The nationwide campaign seeks to deepen public awareness of the crucial role of education, self-study, and digital literacy in national development while motivating communities to strengthen a culture of continuous learning.

The week features seminars, practical workshops, digital skills competitions, and training sessions on how to search and use online information safely and effectively for both students and the general public.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, director of the city’s Department of Education and Training, underscored the need for citizens to commit to lifelong learning in the digital age.

“Knowledge and technology are becoming key driving forces for development.”

In order not to fall behind and contribute to building the city into a place where knowledge – technology – creativity are closely linked to all activities, every citizen must actively self-study, practice lifelong learning, and consider digital transformation in learning and work as an urgent task, he said.

Hiếu also urged agencies, organisations, schools, and communities to provide supportive environments for study and called on families to uphold the tradition of studiousness as a model for younger generations.

People’s committees across the city’s 168 wards and communes are expected to implement plans to build a true learning society.

Vice Chairwoman of HCM City People’s Committee Trần Thị Diệu Thúy presented scholarships to students, while Trần Tiến Phước, a student from the District 8's Centre for Vocational Education – Continuing Education, inspired attendees with his story of earning a high school diploma at age 40 to set an example for his children.

On the same day, Phước Thành Commune’s People’s Committee also inaugurated the week with book donations by pupils from Tân Hiệp Primary School to school libraries, reinforcing the role of reading culture in lifelong learning.

Local leaders highlighted the importance of applying information technology, communications, and digital platforms to create equal and convenient learning opportunities, especially for vulnerable groups. — VNS