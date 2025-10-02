Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Counting the costs

October 02, 2025 - 18:01
As the cleanup begins following Typhoon Bualoi many communities are left counting the cost. Lives have been lost, people are still missing, homes destroyed and schools damaged. In times of trouble, communities are working together to help support those in need.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom