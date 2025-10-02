Counting the costs

As the cleanup begins following Typhoon Bualoi many communities are left counting the cost. Lives have been lost, people are still missing, homes destroyed and schools damaged. In times of trouble, communities are working together to help support those in need.
To ensure safety, the department has asked the Lào Cai Tourism Association to provide regular updates on weather conditions and flood locations. They will also inform and assist tourists in hazardous areas, and make necessary adjustments to tour schedules.
Restoration of power, telecommunications, and clean water must be completed no later than Sunday (October 5) to prevent further disruption to daily life and the economy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc conveyed sympathy from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Party, State and VFF leaders to the local residents for their losses and hardships caused by the typhoon.
Alongside policies, family and community involvement and support from the health system, it is the persistence and devotion of village midwives that help eliminate outdated customs and write a new chapter toward a healthier future for mothers and children in Việt Nam.