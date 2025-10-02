Ba Vì golden cow milk – OCOP brand reaching international markets

Starting with traditional milk cakes, Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk Joint Stock Company has grown into a four-star OCOP brand representing Hà Nội. With strategic investments in technology, sustainable raw material development, and a clear export orientation, the enterprise is steadily affirming its position and bringing the flavour of Ba Vì dairy products to the world.

Mr. Ngọ Văn Ngôn, Deputy Chief of Office in charge of the Coordination Office for the New Rural Development Programme of Hà Nội, remarked: “Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk Joint Stock Company is a typical example in developing OCOP products. The enterprise has demonstrated a methodical approach—from organising raw material areas, investing in technology, to promoting and building its brand. This is a model that many other producers can learn from.”

To ensure high-quality products, COBOVA continually invests in technological innovation. Its factory in Ba Vì is equipped with modern sterilisation and pasteurisation lines that meet strict food safety standards. At the same time, the company focuses on building a stable supply chain by partnering with hundreds of local dairy farming households.

“We regard farmers as partners,” said Director Đào Công Trường. “The company provides them with breeding techniques and guarantees stable purchasing prices. This way, both sides grow sustainably.”

The “four-party linkage” model (farmers – enterprises – scientists – the State) has enabled COBOVA to secure fresh raw materials while raising farmers’ incomes and contributing to rural economic development.

Beyond the domestic market, COBOVA is developing a long-term strategy to bring its products abroad. In recent years, the company has actively explored international markets, participated in global trade fairs, and connected with distribution systems in several Southeast Asian and Asian countries.

“The international market is a challenging target, given its strict testing and certification standards. However, we believe that Ba Vì dairy products have unique advantages in terms of quality and natural flavor. At present, we are focusing on upgrading packaging and labeling to meet international standards, while expanding production lines to fulfill larger orders,” said Trường.

Experts note that global consumption trends are shifting toward natural, health-oriented products. This creates an opportunity for Ba Vì dairy products—renowned for their distinctive flavor and absence of preservatives—to establish a foothold in the international market.

In the context of international integration, local brands like Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk, if able to leverage their advantages, can move beyond being simply “regional specialties” to become national, even international, brands.

“Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk is not only an exemplary OCOP brand but also a model that links agricultural products with processing, trade, and tourism. With the right investments, the company can confidently expand to international markets, becoming a source of pride for Hà Nội’s agricultural sector,” Ngôn said.

With its determination to innovate, the support of local authorities and farmers, and a clear strategic direction, Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk Joint Stock Company is steadily realising its ambition of taking Ba Vì’s OCOP products beyond Việt Nam’s borders. VNS

“Ba Vì is home to the largest dairy cow herd in Hà Nội. Here, the company has partnered with local dairy farmers to ensure a stable supply of raw materials for processing. Currently, the company offers more than 20 dairy products, including pasteurised milk, yogurt, and milk cakes. Many of these products have been rated and certified as four-star OCOP by the Hà Nội People’s Committee.” – Mr. Đào Công Trường, Director of Ba Vì Golden Cow Milk Joint Stock Company.

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.