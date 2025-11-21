Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Deputy PM drives bold plans for APEC 2027 success

November 21, 2025 - 12:01
The meeting reviewed the formation and strengthening of subcommittees and the Secretariat, outlined the work roadmap through 2027, and examined preparations and infrastructure projects in host locations, especially Phú Quốc Island, which will host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at the first plenary session of the National Committee for APEC 2027 at the Government Headquarters on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam gears up to host the prestigious APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has called for a comprehensive, successful organisation that leaves a lasting impression on the Asia-Pacific stage.

At the first plenary session of the National Committee for APEC 2027 held on August 21, representatives from 18 ministries and agencies gathered to map out the ambitious roadmap, with a spotlight on infrastructure projects in key host locations like Phú Quốc Island.

Deputy PM Sơn underlined the event’s importance, describing it as a vital political and diplomatic priority that offers Việt Nam a unique chance to showcase its strategic role in shaping the evolving international economic landscape.

“This is not just a meeting but a statement of our position and responsibility on the world stage,” he said, stressing the need to excel in every aspect — from substantive agendas to protocol, logistics, communication and cultural programmes.

The session focused on reviewing progress in establishing the committee’s five subcommittees and Secretariat, finalising a comprehensive work plan for 2025–2027, and accelerating preparations in host provinces, particularly infrastructure development on Phú Quốc Island.

Deputy PM Sơn instructed the Secretariat to incorporate all feedback and finalise the committee’s detailed work plan, which will serve as the foundation for the subcommittees’ programmes.

He urged the swift completion of establishing and consolidating the subcommittees and Secretariat by August 2025, alongside issuing operational regulations and setting annual and overall work plans by early September.

Committee members were encouraged to actively participate in APEC 2025 in the Republic of Korea and APEC 2026 in China, not only to show support but to promote Việt Nam’s interests ahead of its hosting year.

Deputy PM Sơn tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Content Subcommittee to quickly develop proposals. They are to consult extensively with APEC economies, particularly Korea and China, as well as experts and the business community domestically and internationally.

He also praised An Giang Province for its proactive stance on infrastructure, highlighting the urgency of completing critical projects like the convention centre well ahead of schedule. The province was further advised to designate land for an APEC Park that will display cultural and artistic works from member economies, aiming to create a unique tourism attraction.

The National Committee for APEC 2027 is set to hold its second plenary session in early December 2025 to assess progress and plan activities for 2026.

With clear direction and high-level commitment, Việt Nam is positioning itself to make a strong mark on the Asia-Pacific region through a landmark APEC summit. — VNS

