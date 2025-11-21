Politics & Law
Lawmakers to debate bills on AI, technology transfer, high technology on Friday

November 21, 2025 - 09:47
The draft revised Law on High Technology comprises six chapters with 27 articles, stipulating high-tech activities along with relevant policies and measures to encourage and advance the sector.
Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, authorised by the Prime Minister, presents the Draft Law on Artificial Intelligenc on Friday in Hà Nội.— VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are scheduled to hear the Government’s proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence, and discuss the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Technology Transfer, and the draft Law on High Technology (revised) Friday as part of the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session.

Amendments to the Law on Technology Transfer focus on six policy groups.

Key contents include defining the scope of technologies regulated under the Law to cover emerging global trends and practical requirements; and promoting the transfer of domestically developed technologies, including transfers among Vietnamese enterprises, organisations and individuals, as well as the commercialisation of research outcomes and development activities.

The draft revised Law on High Technology comprises six chapters with 27 articles, stipulating high-tech activities along with relevant policies and measures to encourage and advance the sector.

It features six major policy groups, including fostering the development of high-tech ecosystems and supplementing regulations on models of high-tech zones and high-tech urban areas.

The draft law is formulated on the principles of simplifying administrative procedures, enhancing post-approval inspection, and promoting digital transformation in both management and high-tech operations.

It also reflects a shift towards results-based management, rather than managing processes.

A key objective is to attract non-budget investment in high technology by encouraging enterprises to invest in and fund research and development of high-tech and strategic technologies.

In the afternoon, the National Assembly deputies will have a plenary discussion on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Statistics and the draft Law on Bankruptcy (revised), before moving to group discussions on the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence.— VNA/VNS

