First-ever lawmaking forum to open in Hà Nội on November 22

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will convene its first-ever lawmaking forum in Hà Nội on Saturday, focusing on institutional and legal reforms to support national development in a new era.

The forum is scheduled to be chaired by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng, Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng, and Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh.

Attendees will include NA vice chairpersons, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office, representatives of 34 cities and provinces; bodies of the Party Central Committee, the Supreme People’s Court; the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the State Audit Office; the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, leaders of ministries and ministry-level agencies, the Presidential Office, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), several research institutes and universities; and a number of experts, scholars, and researchers.

The event is designed to comprehensively review legislative activities since the start of the 15th NA term, stressing innovations in lawmaking approaches, assessing major achievements, drawing lessons learned, and identifying effective practices for replication. Participants will also address persistent shortcomings and propose solutions to improve the legislature’s operational effectiveness going forward.

Proceedings will open with a speech from NA Chairman Mẫn, followed by a video highlighting the 15th NA’s milestones. Tùng will then deliver a keynote report, supplemented by five thematic presentations from relevant agencies.

A plenary discussion will follow the presentations, after which Deputy PM Phớc will address, and Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định will close the forum.

Combined with the NA’s first-ever supervision forum successfully held August 6, the event signals a marked strategic pivot in legislative thinking, from a management-oriented approach to one that embraces development-oriented policymaking. — VNA/VNS