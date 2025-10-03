Nine-day Tết holiday approved for state employees

HÀ NỘI — Cadres, civil servants and State employees will enjoy nine consecutive days off for the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday in 2026, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The holiday will run from Saturday, February 14, 2026 (the 27th day of the last lunar month of 2025), to Sunday, February 22, 2026 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year). The schedule includes five statutory days under the Labour Code and four regular weekly days off.

The proposal covers officials, public servants and employees at administrative and non-business agencies, as well as political and socio-political organisations.

For workers in enterprises, employers may arrange Tết holiday schedules according to operational needs while staying in line with the public sector timetable. The ministry suggested several options: the last day of the 2025 lunar year and the first four days of the 2026 lunar year; the last two days of the 2025 lunar year and the first three days of the 2026 lunar year; or the last three days of the 2025 lunar year and the first two days of the 2026 lunar year.

Employers must notify employees of their holiday schedule at least 30 days in advance. If regular weekly days off coincide with public holidays, compensatory leave must be granted on the next working day in line with Article 111 of the Labour Code.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also encouraged enterprises to align their Tết holiday schedules with those of cadres and civil servants to maintain consistency.

Regarding the 2026 National Day holiday on September 2, the ministry has proposed a five-day break from Saturday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 2. For the business sector, employers would decide on two days off for workers — September 2 and either the day before or after.

The proposal has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. — VNS