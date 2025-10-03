Tuyên Quang Province races to clean up after historic flood

Two foreigners prosecuted for circulating fake money in Phú Quốc
TUYÊN QUANG — Residents and local forces in the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Friday rushed to clear mud and debris from streets and schools in the aftermath of the historic flood.
The clean-up campaign is being carried out swiftly to prevent disease and restore daily life. VNS
|Parents and teachers at Quang Trung Primary School in Hà Giang 2 Ward, Tuyên Quang Province, clean mud from the school grounds after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|Border guards from Thanh Thủy International Border Gate Station in Tuyên Quang Province help local residents clean up after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|Residents carry their belongings and clothes up to the hillside to wash and clean. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|Parents and teachers at Quang Trung Primary School in Hà Giang 2 Ward, Tuyên Quang, clear mud from the school after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|The large amount of flood-borne waste required the use of excavators for the clean-up. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|Police forces in Tuyên Quang help clean up a school after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
|Officers and soldiers of the Tuyên Quang Provincial Military Command help residents clear mud from the streets of Hà Giang 1 Ward. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Tâm