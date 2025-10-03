Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Tuyên Quang Province races to clean up after historic flood

October 03, 2025 - 11:28
The clean-up campaign is being carried out swiftly to prevent disease and restore daily life.

TUYÊN QUANG — Residents and local forces in the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Friday rushed to clear mud and debris from streets and schools in the aftermath of the historic flood.

The clean-up campaign is being carried out swiftly to prevent disease and restore daily life. VNS

Parents and teachers at Quang Trung Primary School in Hà Giang 2 Ward, Tuyên Quang Province, clean mud from the school grounds after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
Border guards from Thanh Thủy International Border Gate Station in Tuyên Quang Province help local residents clean up after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
Residents carry their belongings and clothes up to the hillside to wash and clean. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
Parents and teachers at Quang Trung Primary School in Hà Giang 2 Ward, Tuyên Quang, clear mud from the school after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
The large amount of flood-borne waste required the use of excavators for the clean-up. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
Police forces in Tuyên Quang help clean up a school after the flood. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Thọ
Officers and soldiers of the Tuyên Quang Provincial Military Command help residents clear mud from the streets of Hà Giang 1 Ward. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Tâm

see also

More on this story

Society

Counting the costs

As the cleanup begins following Typhoon Bualoi many communities are left counting the cost. Lives have been lost, people are still missing, homes destroyed and schools damaged. In times of trouble, communities are working together to help support those in need.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom