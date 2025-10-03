Coconut cultivation lifts farmers out of poverty in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — Coconut farming has become a turning point for Tân Thới Commune, a small islet downstream of the Tiền River in Đồng Tháp Province, where farmers once struggled with saline soils, frequent storms and meagre rice harvests.

Rising prices and stable buyers for coconuts are now offering sustainable livelihoods and helping households escape poverty.

For decades, Tân Thới could only manage one rice crop a year, with low yields that barely sustained local families.

Surrounded by saline water during the dry season and frequently hit by natural disasters, the commune was marked by hardship and instability.

To adapt, local authorities encouraged farmers to convert nearly 2,700 hectares of rice land into specialised coconut cultivation, a crop far better suited to the conditions.

The coconut tree has proved resilient to drought and salinity, while generating higher value and steady demand.

Today, Tân Thới is home to one of the province’s largest coconut-growing areas, contributing to Đồng Tháp’s agricultural restructuring strategy.

Local leaders have focused on developing concentrated coconut zones aimed at both domestic consumption and export.

Alongside this, farmers are receiving training in advanced techniques to boost yields, while partnerships with processing companies are being expanded to strengthen value chains.

Authorities are also urging a shift from traditional methods to VietGAP or organic farming, in line with the requirements of global markets.

Practical support has been provided to manage pests such as rhinoceros beetles and black-headed caterpillars, rejuvenate ageing gardens and introduce new, high-yield varieties.

These measures have helped increase average productivity to 22–24 tonnes per hectare per year.

To tap into official export opportunities, especially to China, the commune is applying for planting area codes.

Across Đồng Tháp, 2,433 planting codes have been issued for over 217,500 hectares of fruit, including more than 400 hectares of certified coconut in Tân Thới that now produce about 5,000 tonnes annually.

Cooperatives are playing a vital role. The Tân Thạnh and Tân Phú cooperatives promote VietGAP practices, while the Tân Thới Agricultural Service Cooperative partners with Betrimex to expand over 400 hectares of organic coconut.

These initiatives not only secure markets but also support sustainable incomes.

Authorities aim to extend organic cultivation across the commune, supported by the adoption of smart farming technologies under Industry 4.0. The goal is to ensure long-term sustainability and improve farmers’ resilience on saline soil.

For many households, the shift has already brought remarkable results. Farmer Phan Quốc Hùng converted 1.7 hectares into coconut gardens.

Beneath the trees, he grows cocoa, raises pigs and farms freshwater fish such as tra fish, tilapia and carp.

His integrated system generates annual net profits of around VNĐ200 million (US$8,200).

“Coconut is the best choice for saline land,” he explained. “It matches the soil and climate, and gives better returns than other crops.” His success earned him recognition as an exemplary farmer in the province.

Another farmer, Dương Tấn Sĩ, has seen record returns thanks to soaring prices.

In 2025, dried coconuts are selling for VNĐ200,000–220,000 per dozen (14 fruits), nearly double last year’s price and the highest ever recorded.

With costs deducted, each hectare yields profits in the hundreds of millions of đồng.

Sĩ expects his coconut orchards alone to earn VNĐ270–300 million (11,100–12,300) this year.

According to local authorities, such success stories highlight how coconut farming has transformed Tân Thới.

Once one of the most challenging areas for agriculture in Đồng Tháp, the commune is now enjoying stability and growth.

Farmers are more confident in investing, applying science and technology, and diversifying their production models.

The coconut tree, long seen as a symbol of resilience in Việt Nam, is now a symbol of revival in Tân Thới. VNS