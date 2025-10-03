Government leaders, staff raise funds to support storm victims

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Deputy Prime Ministers, and staffs of the Government Office and the Government Party Committee’s assistant agencies each donated at least one day’s salary to help residents in areas devastated by recent storms and floods, at a fundraising ceremony hosted by the agencies in Hà Nội on Friday.

A day earlier, PM Chính approved over VNĐ2.52 trillion (over US$95.5 million) from the central budget reserve in 2025 for 15 localities to support livelihoods; repair dikes, irrigation reservoirs and disaster prevention facilities; restore essential infrastructure; and resettle residents in urgent disaster-hit areas affected by natural disasters since early this year.

Also on October 2 afternoon, the Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee launched a national donation drive for victims of Typhoon Bualoi.

In September, four consecutive storms struck Việt Nam, with Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm of the year, proving especially destructive. It brought heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, and widespread inundation, with river water levels in many areas exceeding Alert Level 3 and, in some places, even surpassing historic flood records.

This was one of the most severe natural disasters in recent years, heavily impacting economic and social activities and damaging infrastructure from coastal areas to lowlands, midlands, and mountainous regions. It caused serious losses of lives, property, and infrastructure across northern and north-central localities.

Preliminary economic losses caused by Typhoon No. 10, landslides, and thunderstorms in several provinces are estimated at VNĐ15.864 trillion (US$601 million) as of 6am October 3. The affected provinces reported 51 deaths, 14 people missing, and 164 injured. A total of 349 houses collapsed or were destroyed; 172,104 houses lost their roofs or were damaged; 88,999 hectares of rice, crops, and other plants were affected; 17,002 hectares of aquaculture were inundated and damaged. Numerous transport, irrigation, dyke, embankment, and business facilities sustained severe destruction.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the permanent member of the Party Central Commitee's Secretariat, and the PM have delivered messages to encourage localities and citizens to overcome difficulties and restore stability swiftly.

PM Chính issued nine directives and continuously instructed ministries, central agencies and local authorities to take proactive and urgent measures to respond to storms. Several working delegations led by the PM and Deputy PMs inspected, supervised, and directed disaster response and recovery efforts on the ground.

With further storm and flood risks imminent, the PM urged ministers, Government agency heads, and leaders of the affected provinces and cities to intensify efforts, fully mobilise resources, and implement decisive, coordinated measures to rapidly fix the impacts of Typhoon Bualoi and subsequent floods. — VNS

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front has opened official bank accounts to receive public donations in support of people in disaster-hit areas. Contributions can be made to any of the following:

• VietinBank: Account name 'Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 55102025), opened at Đông Hà Nội Branch.

• BIDV: Account name 'Ủy ban Trung ương MTTQ Việt Nam – Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 8639699999), opened at Thăng Long Branch.

• Agribank: Account name 'Ban Vận động cứu trợ Trung ương' (account number: 1400666102025), opened at Láng Hạ Branch.