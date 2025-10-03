Politics & Law
Society

Two foreigners prosecuted for circulating fake money in Phú Quốc

October 03, 2025 - 12:27
The two Algerians were caught by the local police on September 22, one day after they purchased counterfeit US dollar notes from an unknown woman.
Local police announce the prosecution decision to one of the defendants with the help of a translator. — Photo courtesy of An Giang Provincial Police

HÀ NỘI — Prosecution proceedings have been launched against two Algerians who reportedly circulated counterfeit money on Phú Quốc Island, An Giang Provincial Police said.

Ramdane Amine, 35, and Hassaine Oukacha, 27, were apprehended by local police in Phú Quốc on September 22.

The defendants’ statements showed that Amine travelled to Phú Quốc from Kuala Lumpur on September 9 and met Oukacha the following day. They both stayed in Dương Đông Ward.

After telling Oukacha about a source of counterfeit US dollars in Malaysia, Amine used a social media app to purchase US$1,000 in fake currency for $300 in real money.

On September 21, a woman arranged a meeting with Amine in Phú Quốc, showing him and Oukacha the counterfeit US dollars. She then handed $1,000 (20 counterfeit $50 notes) to Oukacha.

Oukacha made unsuccessful attempts to exchange the fake dollars at various stores and supermarkets, where salespeople noticed and refused the notes.

He then brought the counterfeit money to a travel business in Phú Quốc to book a tour and exchanged 14 counterfeit $50 notes for VNĐ18.2 million. He handed this amount to Amine, who gave him VNĐ500,000 for personal use.

Amine then gave Oukacha 10 more counterfeit $50 notes to exchange for Vietnamese đồng. As per their agreement, Amine promised to give Oukacha 30 per cent of the amount exchanged.

An examination conducted by Phú Quốc Police, in coordination with specialised units of An Giang Provincial Police, confirmed that the US dollar notes Amine and Oukacha used were fake. — VNS

