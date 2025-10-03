Vietnamese youth join hands to aid Typhoon Bualoi victims

HÀ NỘI — A nationwide campaign was launched by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee on Friday, calling on young people to support residents severely affected by Typhoon Bualoi, or locally known as Storm No. 10.

Nguyễn Minh Triết, Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnamese Students Association, said four storms struck the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in September, with Bualoi inflicting the heaviest damage across the northern and north-central regions.

Preliminary figures show that as of 7pm on Thursday (October 2), 65 people were reported dead or missing, 164 injured, 349 houses destroyed, and more than 170,000 homes damaged. The disaster also caused widespread disruption to people's lives and socio-economic activities.

Triet conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, extended sympathy to all people, union members, young people and children in the affected areas, and expressed gratitude to the armed forces and young volunteers involved in relief efforts.

He called on the young Vietnamese, both at home and abroad, to join efforts to support residents in flood-hit areas to soon stabilise their lives and resume livelihoods, thus helping children return to school early.

The campaign will run until October 30. Contributions can be made in person at the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee's headquarters, No 60 Bà Triệu Street in Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội, or via bank transfer to the Youth Union’s Working Committee account (No 26388888 at VietinBank).

Donors are asked to note transfers with the format "Donor’s name_Organisation/Province_Support for Typhoon No.10 Bualoi relief." — VNA/VNS