Hà Nội to start construction on new metro line worth $1.3 billion

HÀ NỘI — Construction on Line 2.1 Nam Thăng Long–Trần Hưng Đạo section, the first one of the five lines of Hà Nội’s Metro Line 2 (Nội Bài–Hoàng Quốc Việt) will begin next Thursday with an investment of more than VNĐ35.5 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

Planned for completion by 2030, the route is regarded as a vital part of the capital’s public transport system, supporting its ambition to become a green, smart and modern city through sustainable transport development.

The line will run through Xuân Đỉnh, Đông Ngạc, Thượng Cát, Tây Hồ, Cầu Giấy, Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm and Hai Bà Trưng. Starting from Nam Thăng Long area, it will follow major streets including Hoàng Quốc Việt, Phan Đình Phùng and Đinh Tiên Hoàng (which lies next to the iconic Hoàn Kiếm Lake) before ending on Trần Hưng Đạo Street in downtown Hà Nội.

The section will stretch 11.5km in total, with 2.6km elevated and 8.9km underground. Ten trains, each with four carriages, will operate on the route.

The project’s investment of more than VNĐ35.5 trillion includes VNĐ5.9 trillion ($223.6 million) from the State budget and VNĐ29.6 trillion ($1.1 billion) in ODA loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Hà Nội’s Metro Line 2 is part of the city’s master plan to 2045 with a vision to 2065, and is expected to drive socio-economic growth and improve urban liveability once operational. — VNS