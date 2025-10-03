Long Thành to become Việt Nam’s main international gateway

HÀ NỘI — The under-construction Long Thành International Airport is set to become Việt Nam’s primary gateway for international travel when it opens in the first half of 2026, taking over most overseas flights and a share of domestic routes to HCM City and surrounding areas, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) has announced.

Under the tentative operational framework for Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất airports, 80 per cent of international flights will be routed through Long Thành, while the remaining 20 per cent will continue to land at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. Tân Sơn Nhất will manage the majority of domestic flights, accounting for 90 per cent, and handle around 10 per cent of international arrivals.

The government will review and adjust the allocation of air traffic every five years, depending on actual operating conditions.

Alongside international flights with distance exceeding 1,000km, Long Thành is expected to serve between 10 and 12 per cent of passengers on major domestic routes, including the busy Hà Nội–HCM City and Đà Nẵng–HCM City routes. The operational plan for domestic flights will also consider the preferences of Vietnamese carriers.

A dedicated task force will be set up to oversee preparations for Long Thành’s launch, scheduled for the first half of 2026. The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been working with international advisor Incheon Airport Consortium (IAC) to create a detailed management and operations strategy aimed at maximising investment efficiency.

IAC has developed a concept of operations (CONOPS) and a master plan for the airport’s opening, including a comprehensive assessment of how traffic should be divided between Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành. In line with its recommendations, regular international flights now operating at Tân Sơn Nhất will be gradually shifted to Long Thành to streamline management and optimise resources. The plan supports the goal of positioning Long Thành as a regional transit hub of international standards.

The MoC stressed that the project is a national priority with multiple complex components. Investors are accelerating construction to meet the opening deadline, with an emphasis on ensuring readiness from the outset. This includes a smooth handover from construction to operations and efficient coordination between the two airports.

Further evaluations will be carried out to refine the balance of international and domestic services at both airports, ensuring effective operation of the twin air hubs, the ministry added. — VNS