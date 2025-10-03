Vietnamese-French scientists granted the Legion of Honour

HÀ NỘI - Two eminent French scientists of Vietnamese origin have been bestowed with the highest of French awards, the Légion d'honneur (Legion of Honour), by French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday.

Biologist Dr Lê Kim Ngọc and her husband, particle physicist Dr Jean Trần Thanh Vân, are both high-profile researchers at the National Centre for Scientific Research, the only French organisation active in all scientific fields.

A press release by the French Embassy in Hà Nội stated that both have devoted their lives, energy and personal fortune to the advancement of science and to strengthening ties between Việt Nam and France, and more broadly between Việt Nam and the global scientific community.

On July 11, 2025, in celebration of France’s National Day (July 14), President Emmanuel Macron signed a decree promoting two professors to the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honour. They are the only married couple to be jointly promoted on this occasion, at the age of 91, a remarkable testament to their lifelong dedication to science, education, and social work. Prof. Vân was awarded the title of Chevalier of the Legion of Honour in 2000, while Prof. Ngọc received the same distinction in 2016.

"The international scientific community, the younger generations of both our countries, and indeed both nations that you have tirelessly worked to bring closer together, are profoundly grateful to you," said Ambassador Broche.

"France honours two outstanding French citizens, two eminent scientists, remarkable and generous individuals who, over the past 60 years, have helped France shine on the international stage and strengthened the bond between France and Việt Nam. That is precisely why the President of the French Republic has decided to elevate your Legion of Honour to the rank of Officer.

The Officer rank of the Order of the Legion of Honour was awarded to the couple in recognition of their exceptional commitment, reflecting France’s deep gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the development of scientific relations between France and Việt Nam.

The professors’ lifelong commitment to Việt Nam’s scientific development began in 1993 with the establishment of the organisation Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Việt Nam) and the annual conference of the same name.

Meeting Việt Nam has brought together world-renowned scientists to discuss a wide range of scientific topics, including sustainable development sciences (oceanography, earth observation, biology, and health), fundamental sciences (particle physics, astrophysics, and mathematics), as well as the humanities and social sciences.

All proceeds from these events were reinvested to set up the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in 2013 in Quy Nhơn, Bình Định Province (now part of Gia Lai Province).

As a unique initiative in Việt Nam, ICISE aims to become a premier venue for high-level scientific and academic conferences, attracting researchers from around the world. This ambitious goal has already been achieved, with several Nobel laureates and Fields medallists participating in events since its opening.

ICISE also seeks to promote scientific culture among the Vietnamese public, especially to inspire young people to pursue careers in science.

The centre is part of the Explorascience complex, which includes a planetarium and several exhibition halls, designed with support from Universcience (Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie and Palais de la Découverte) and other prestigious institutions.

Today, ICISE stands as a cornerstone of Franco-Vietnamese scientific cooperation. It is supported by the highest French and Vietnamese authorities and was mentioned during discussions between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Việt Nam in May 2025.

Great honour

"Receiving the Officer rank of the Legion of Honour today is an immense honor and deeply emotional moment for my husband, Trần Thanh Vân, and myself. We are sincerely grateful to all of you; we are indebted to your support for what we have been able to accomplish in both France and Việt Nam,” said Prof. Ngọc in French.

“The achievements of “Rencontres du Vietnam” (including the ICISE, the Science Discovery Center, and the Astronomical Observatory) are also the fruits of friendship from around the world. Among those who contributed to the development in Quy Nhơn, many are our dear friends from France. These accomplishments can be seen as a symbol of the close and enduring friendship between Việt Nam and France.”

On his part, Professor Vân, President of Meeting Việt Nam and Director of ICISE, also expressed his deep gratitude to family, colleagues and scientific bodies.

"I am deeply moved to receive this prestigious medal. This honour is not mine alone. It belongs to my family, my colleagues and all those who have stood by us throughout the journey. I am especially grateful to Kim Ngọc, my life partner, my companion in every endeavour and my greatest source of encouragement," he said.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the institutions and organisations of both Việt Nam and France for their unwavering trust and support. It is a great honour to be here today, as we celebrate the enduring connections that have been patiently woven over many years - encounters that changed my life and, I hope, the lives of many others,” Vân said.

“It was the desire to share that inspired me to found the Rencontres de Moriond (Meeting Moriond) nearly 60 years ago. That 'crazy gamble' has since become a cherished tradition and a source of inspiration for generations of young scientists around the world.

“The spirit of Moriond is about opening paths for the younger generation, giving them a free space to present discoveries, challenge conventions and chart new directions. That is the deeper meaning of the word 'Rencontres' — Rencontres de Moriond, Blois and Việt Nam,” the 91-year-old scientist added.

“If France was the nurturing ground where my dreams came true, then Việt Nam has always been the place I hold dear. With Kim Ngọc, we have aspired to contribute to Vietnamese science, so that Việt Nam may stand firmly on the international scientific map.

"I also wish to express my gratitude to [the late] Professor Nguyễn Văn Hiệu, who paved the way for us to carry out scientific projects in Việt Nam.”

Professors Vân and Ngọc’s scientific dedication is matched by their philanthropic commitment. In 1970, they founded the association Aid to the Children of Việt Nam and created the first SOS Children’s Villages in Việt Nam for orphans. _ VNS