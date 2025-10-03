Vietnam Fatherland Front receives donations for Typhoon Bualoi victims

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has announced channels for organisations and individuals to support communities severely affected by Typhoon Bualoi.

To facilitate donations, contributions can be made either directly at the VFF headquarters or via designated bank accounts.

Public donation accounts include:

VietinBank: Central Relief Committee – Account No. 55102025 (Đông Hà Nội branch)

BIDV: VFF Central Committee - Central Relief Committee – Account No. 8639699999 (Thăng Long branch)

Agribank: Central Relief Committee – Account No. 1400666102025 (Láng Hạ branch)

Vietcombank: VFF Central Committee - Central Relief Committee - Account No. 8888881010 (Head Office branch)

Non-public donation accounts are also available at VietinBank (Account No. 22102025), BIDV (Account No. 8680899999), Agribank (Account No. 140088810202), and Vietcombank (Account No. 9999992025).

In addition, the VFF provides foreign currency accounts in USD:

VietinBank: Account No. 118600102025 (Đông Hà Nội branch, Swift Code: ICBVVNVX131)

Vietcombank: Account No. 6666661010 (Head Office branch, Swift Code: BFTVVNVX)

Donations can also be made directly at the VFF Central Committee office, 46 Tràng Thi Street, Cửa Nam ward, Hà Nội.

Hotlines for further information: 0984242025, 0933026868, 0786675133, 0983218721, 0819889888. — VNS