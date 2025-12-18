Motorway tragedy claims three lives on HCM City highway

HCM CITY — Three people died in a devastating accident on Thursday at around 12.14am when an ambulance collided with a parked tractor-trailer at the entrance to a rest stop on the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Motorway towards Xuân Quế Commune, Đồng Nai Province.

The ambulance, destroyed by fire, carried a yet unidentifiable registration number due to the blaze. It struck the rear of a tractor-trailer, registration 38H-021.42, which was towing a semi-trailer and parked safely on the slope at the rest stop entrance, away from the main motorway lane.

The tractor-trailer was driven by Nguyễn Văn Khoan, 45, from the central province of Hà Tĩnh. Following the impact, the ambulance erupted in flames, trapping three of its occupants.

Five people were in the ambulance at the time. Two passengers, Võ Văn Huấn, 75, and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hà, 52, both from Gia Lai Province, managed to escape and were rushed to Long Khánh General Hospital in Đồng Nai Province for emergency treatment.

The three who perished in the fire were Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh, 62, a patient; Võ Văn Nghĩa, around 30; and the ambulance driver, an employee of Chợ Rẫy Hospital whose name has not yet been released.

Initial assessments suggest the accident may have been caused by the ambulance driver failing to pay proper attention, appearing drowsy, and travelling at high speed while entering the rest stop area. — VNS