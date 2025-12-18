Passenger Terminal T2's expansion to be inaugurated on Friday at Nội Bài International Airport

HÀ NỘI — After more than 18 months of intensive construction, which began on May 19, 2024, the expansion of Passenger Terminal T2 at Nội Bài International Airport is scheduled to be officially inaugurated and put into operation on Friday.

The inauguration of the expanded T2 terminal on Friday is expected to further enhance service quality at the airport, reinforcing its role as a key international aviation gateway for the capital and the nation as a whole.

The key infrastructure project is designed to ease mounting capacity pressures, increasing the terminal’s designed throughput from 10 million to 15 million passengers per year.

The expansion comes at a time when the existing T2 terminal has been operating beyond its intended capacity.

Designed to handle 10 million passengers annually, the terminal served nearly 13 million passengers in the first 11 months of this year alone, significantly exceeding its original design limits.

Upon completion, the project will raise the total gross floor area from more than 139,216 sq.m to 200,164 sq.m

Operational capacity will be substantially enhanced, with the number of check-in counters increasing from 96 to 144, including 24 self-service baggage drop counters.

The T2 terminal expansion marks a major step forward for the airport in the digitalisation of aviation processes.

For the first time, an integrated ecosystem of automated technologies has been deployed in a coordinated manner, empowering passengers while optimising operational efficiency.

In the departure hall, 24 self-service check-in kiosks have been installed, enabling passengers to complete check-in procedures without queuing at traditional counters, alongside 24 self bag drop units.

Security screening capacity has also been expanded from two to three screening zones (A, B and C).

The number of boarding gates has increased from 17 to 30, arranged sequentially from the central area towards the eastern and western wings.

Meanwhile, the baggage reclaim system has been upgraded from six to eight carousels, helping to shorten waiting times for arriving passengers.

A key technological highlight is the introduction of 3D baggage screening systems equipped with automatic tray return and multi-dimensional imaging technology.

These allow for accurate screening without the need to remove laptops or liquids, significantly improving throughput and reducing queues.

The security system also features six next-generation 3D scanners and three state-of-the-art body scanners meeting TSA standards.

The body scanners use safe millimetre-wave technology, involving no ionising radiation and posing no risk to pregnant women or users of pacemakers.

Scans are completed within seconds, accurately detecting metallic and non-metallic items while ensuring maximum privacy through the use of neutral avatar-style images.

In parallel, automated departure and arrival gates (autogates) have been installed at immigration control points and boarding pass checkpoints.

Combined with biometric technologies, these systems enable faster, more seamless border control and security screening, minimising waiting times.

Beyond operational upgrades, the expanded T2 terminal also features synchronised improvements in passenger amenities.

These include pushchairs and baby-changing facilities for families, dedicated golf club storage for sports tourists, prayer rooms, and a signature scent system in public areas.

The terminal places strong emphasis on user experience through a “Green Airport” design concept, incorporating extensive greenery to create a calm, visually appealing environment from the apron areas through to the interior spaces.

Ahead of the opening, the airport has organised briefings to familiarise all on-site stakeholders with the new operational procedures.

Passengers are advised to pay close attention to signage and flight information displays to ensure smooth movement through the newly expanded areas.— VNS