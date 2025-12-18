Passenger Terminal T2's expansion to be inaugurated on Friday at Nội Bài International Airport

|Automated immigration control gate system (Autogate) and second-level facial authentication (veripax 2) before security screening at Nội Bài International Airport.— VNA/VNS Photos Quốc Khánh
HÀ NỘI — After more than 18 months of intensive construction, which began on May 19, 2024, the expansion of Passenger Terminal T2 at Nội Bài International Airport is scheduled to be officially inaugurated and put into operation on Friday.
The inauguration of the expanded T2 terminal on Friday is expected to further enhance service quality at the airport, reinforcing its role as a key international aviation gateway for the capital and the nation as a whole.
The key infrastructure project is designed to ease mounting capacity pressures, increasing the terminal’s designed throughput from 10 million to 15 million passengers per year.
|Passengers can proactively go to the 24self-service check-in kiosksto choose their seats and print their boarding passes.
The expansion comes at a time when the existing T2 terminal has been operating beyond its intended capacity.
Designed to handle 10 million passengers annually, the terminal served nearly 13 million passengers in the first 11 months of this year alone, significantly exceeding its original design limits.
Upon completion, the project will raise the total gross floor area from more than 139,216 sq.m to 200,164 sq.m
Operational capacity will be substantially enhanced, with the number of check-in counters increasing from 96 to 144, including 24 self-service baggage drop counters.
|Passengers use the self-service check-in kiosk to select seats and print their boarding passes.
The T2 terminal expansion marks a major step forward for the airport in the digitalisation of aviation processes.
For the first time, an integrated ecosystem of automated technologies has been deployed in a coordinated manner, empowering passengers while optimising operational efficiency.
In the departure hall, 24 self-service check-in kiosks have been installed, enabling passengers to complete check-in procedures without queuing at traditional counters, alongside 24 self bag drop units.
|Passengers use QR code scanning technology for their boarding passes at the boarding gate.
Security screening capacity has also been expanded from two to three screening zones (A, B and C).
The number of boarding gates has increased from 17 to 30, arranged sequentially from the central area towards the eastern and western wings.
|Passengers check flight information, check-in counters, and dining areas using a smart multi-functional display system located right at the entrance of the airport.
Meanwhile, the baggage reclaim system has been upgraded from six to eight carousels, helping to shorten waiting times for arriving passengers.
A key technological highlight is the introduction of 3D baggage screening systems equipped with automatic tray return and multi-dimensional imaging technology.
These allow for accurate screening without the need to remove laptops or liquids, significantly improving throughput and reducing queues.
|The 920CT 3D scanning system supports multi-dimensional image analysis, helping security personnel conduct thorough inspections without missing any dangerous items at the airport.
The security system also features six next-generation 3D scanners and three state-of-the-art body scanners meeting TSA standards.
The body scanners use safe millimetre-wave technology, involving no ionising radiation and posing no risk to pregnant women or users of pacemakers.
Scans are completed within seconds, accurately detecting metallic and non-metallic items while ensuring maximum privacy through the use of neutral avatar-style images.
|A staff of the airport uses a body scanner device to check objects, both metal and non-metal on a passenger.
In parallel, automated departure and arrival gates (autogates) have been installed at immigration control points and boarding pass checkpoints.
Combined with biometric technologies, these systems enable faster, more seamless border control and security screening, minimising waiting times.
|The main area of the T2 terminal with its environmentally friendly green spaces.
Beyond operational upgrades, the expanded T2 terminal also features synchronised improvements in passenger amenities.
These include pushchairs and baby-changing facilities for families, dedicated golf club storage for sports tourists, prayer rooms, and a signature scent system in public areas.
The terminal places strong emphasis on user experience through a “Green Airport” design concept, incorporating extensive greenery to create a calm, visually appealing environment from the apron areas through to the interior spaces.
Ahead of the opening, the airport has organised briefings to familiarise all on-site stakeholders with the new operational procedures.
Passengers are advised to pay close attention to signage and flight information displays to ensure smooth movement through the newly expanded areas.— VNS